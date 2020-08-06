The third season of ‘Shtisel’, one of the surprises of Netflix, is on the way

Seriephiles have a new favorite sub-genre: drama about ultra-Orthodox Jews. The success of

Unorthodox

in Netflix made many viewers focus their attention on a hidden gem in the platform’s catalog called Shtisel. Despite the fact that it has been without a single new episode in Israel since 2016, the media reports that the third season is already underway.

This drama focuses on the lives of the Shtisel family living in an ultra-conservative neighborhood in Jerusalem.. Shtisel members live in an internet-free zone and must adhere to the rigid standards of their reading of the Jewish faith, although there are family members who are attracted to a more conventional and open lifestyle.









Here you can see Shira Haas, who is now Emmy nominated for ‘Unorthodox’. (Other sources)



The recent popularity of Shtisel It is not only due to the theme of the most extreme views of religion and as a new way of discovering ultra-orthodox currents of Judaism, but also because of the presence of Shira Haas, protagonist of Unorthodox

, which is part of the Shtisel clan and which Netflix has put on the cover of the series to make sure viewers took a look at it.

UnorthodoxAfter all, she has been one of the revelations during confinement, and Netflix’s original production has been nominated for an Emmy for Best Mini-Series, and Haas has entered the category of Best Mini-Series Actress. It has merit: it is nominated for an interpretation in Yiddish, a language that has never spoken because its language is Hebrew.

Shiraa Haas is fashionable after her participation in ‘Unorthodox’ (Anika Molnar / AP)













The third season of ShtiselIn fact, it comes from the promise that Shira Haas will continue to be part of the cast. and it should not be ruled out that his role has even more relevance in the plots. Filming of the episodes was originally due to start in the spring but the coronavirus forced a delay in filming, although the episodes are expected to be filmed and can be released by the end of 2020.





Seasons with tranquility

Shtisel It first aired in Israel in 2013 with its first 12-episode season. Released on the channel yes Oh, it renewed for a second season that would not land until the end of 2015. With this third scheduled for the end of 2020, it cannot be said that in Israel there is a rush to produce series seasons..

It is not the only case of time-stretched fiction. The format

The baker and the beauty

de Assi Azar has been broadcast for two seasons since 2013 (and can be seen here on Amazon Prime Video). The romantic comedy centered on a humble baker who falls in love with a wealthy heiress had its first episodes aired in 2013, a second batch premiered in 2017 and, while La Vanguardia has confirmed that the third season is confirmed, it has no release date or it is recorded that it was shot.









Rotem Sela and Aviv Alush in ‘The baker and the beauty’, another series that the third season takes to produce (Endemol Israel for Keshet Broadcasting)











