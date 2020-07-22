The summer comedy is on HBO: ‘By H or by B’

We have been consuming series and movies for months as if there was no tomorrow. We have seen fictions about confinement, fantasy, police, historical and we need a little relaxation. Summer calls for a drop in intensity and in our search for something light that makes us smile (and, if possible, laughter) and it seems that we have finally found it.

HBO offers us a fresh comedy, full of stereotypes taken to the extreme that seems the perfect candidate to withstand the high temperatures of what remains of the summer period. Is about Por H o ​​por B (XHOXB), a review of the millennial environment in solo ten half-hour episodes, directed by Manuela Burló Moreno, who has already shown that she controlled the humor codes in the film How to survive a farewell.

From Wednesday July 22 we will enter the Madrid neighborhood of Malasaña. There we discover the history of Hache (Marta Martín) and Belén (Saida Benzal), two friends of Parla who meet again in a move after five years without speaking or seeing each other and with a common goal: to fit into the most hipster neighborhood of the capital.

Precisely these two actresses who play the protagonists were the main faces of the short film Pipas that serves as the basis for the series. The creator and director of both projects believed in the possibilities of her short film (nominated for the Goya in 2019) and developed the lives of her characters. So in Por H o ​​por B We will contemplate the inevitable cultural clash between the two worlds, the life of a peripheral neighborhood and that of one of the most modern in the Spanish capital, giving rise to a succession of amusing catastrophes.

They complete the cast Brays Efe (Paquita Salas) as Oli, Itziar Castro (Vis a Vis), Mariona Terés (Poison, Phere rooms) in the skin of Yoli, Javier Bódalo (Tell me how it happened), Fernando Albizu (Love is forever) and Daniel Pérez Prada (The village).

The keys of ‘By H or by B’

The trailer makes it easy for us. If the series follows the same lines as the preview, HBO ‘has made us summer’ with laughter. It must also be recognized that as soon as we see some actors and actresses on screen we are already predisposed to laughter and of course, Manuela Burló Moreno has brought together a few faces consecrated in comedy.

However, the tone of fiction is everything. And only with the first minutes that we have been able to see, the thing promises. Strident colors, impossible prints and even haircuts that would make more than one stylist turn their heads. And all this, without hesitation. The series aspires to make the shame of others the laughter of the public.

Let no one be offended when we see the choni stereotype face the most diverse examples of hipsters because it is all a caricature of the conflict between extremes, of adaptation to the environment and the need to feel part of the group. After all, as Arnau Griso’s song says, “life with a filter is not so ugly”. But let’s not forget that, after all that paraphernalia that we find funny, there is friendshipacceptance the search for identity and yes, also a lot of posturing.

