The summer action movie is not in theaters but on Netflix

It is a rare summer. We may be more and more used to understanding that Netflix can release movies that we would have first seen in theaters before, but in the days of COVID-19 this feeling increases. While Hollywood studios prevent typical box office break movies from hitting movie theaters, on the platform they have an action title for those who need a blockbuster. AND, as reported by Netflix, The old guard (The old guard) by Charlize Theron is a success in capital letters.

”The old guard breaks records! Charlize Theron’s blockbuster is already among the 10 most popular movies on Netflix and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first female black director on the list”, They reported from the streaming service account. To be exact, it is placed in the sixth position in the list of the most viewed after being projected that it will reach 72 million households in the first four weeks.















Charlize Theron stars in and produces ‘The Old Guard’ and is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood





It was precisely last week that Netflix explained what were the most viewed titles on the platform. There was a clear mastery of action and suspense cinema with Extraction, A ciegas (Bird box), Spenser Confidential and 6 Underground in the first positions and a Spanish film, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s hole, in ninth position after becoming an international phenomenon during the confinement with its dystopia of an unequal society (and, because of the success of The Old Guard, it has moved to tenth position).

The old guard is based on the comic by Greg Rucka, who has written the script himself, and it is not just any project for Charlize Theron. Oscar winner for Monster and who has revitalized her career as an action heroine (Mad Max: Fury Road, Atómica) is a producer on the film with Gina Prince-Bythewood, who He has spent much of his career narrating stories in a black key to give visibility to the community. (escribió Nappily ever after de Netflix y dirigió Beyond the lights).

Old Guard Poster. (Netflix)













Here Prince-Bythewood directs a story about a team of immortal mercenaries They suddenly see that they are no longer a secret and must fight to keep their identities a secret while discovering that there is another immortal mercenary for the team. With this news about the success of The old guard On Netflix, it should not be ruled out that the platform asks for a sequel. Extraction Sam Hargrave and Chris Hemsworth, for example, already works on a sequel after the success of the first part.

Yes, hearings should be taken as always with caution. Netflix counts for these 72 million households any user who has seen at least two minutes of the film.















