The sound of laughing clown Pennywise appeared during a lullaby playlist on Spotify being played to a child

A listener complained after listening to evil clown Pennywise between songs played to their child on the music streaming service Spotify.

Warner Bros has been censured after the advert appeared during a lullaby playlist on Spotify.

The advert, voiced by Swedish actor Invoice Skarsgard, for final yr’s It Chapter Two movie, appeared during the Classical Lullabies playlist – which included the songs Kids’s Music No.1: I. Lullaby, 5 English Nursery Tunes and For Kids Vol 1.

The Promoting Requirements Authority (ASA) discovered it breached its code and instructed Warner Bros to guarantee unsuitable advertisements didn’t seem in media designed for children.

A ruling revealed on Wednesday stated: “The advert started with a cinematic drum noise and a crescendo of high-pitched percussive sound, which the ASA thought of instantly created the sensation of suspense.

“The sound continued by the advert, whereas the voice of the movie’s villain Pennywise said, ‘For 27 years, I dreamt of you. I craved you’ in a deep tone.

“He then shouted, ‘Oh I missed you’ in a loud and determined method because the advert constructed to a climax with a sharp snap of a second drum, at which level one other of the movie’s characters said ‘Pennywise’, and the sound of laughing clowns adopted.

“We thought of these parts meant the advert was possible to trigger misery to younger kids, and that it ought to have been appropriately focused to keep away from the chance of them listening to it.”

Warner Bros stated the advert, which could have been “perceived as mildly scary”, was aimed toward folks aged 18 to 44.

The agency stated it had used parameters, together with one generally known as “No Youngsters Music”, in an try to guarantee it was appropriately focused.

Spotify stated the parameters used have been acceptable and that the playlist was not designed primarily for kids.

The ASA accepted Warner Bros had taken steps to goal the advert responsibly, however stated it had been “inappropriately focused” as a result of it appeared round content material possible to be heard by younger kids who have been possible to be distressed.

The ruling stated: “We instructed Warner Bros Leisure UK Ltd to be sure that future advertisements that have been unsuitable for kids didn’t seem in media which was designed primarily for kids.”