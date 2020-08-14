‘The Smurfs: The hidden village’ to find

A mysterious map places Smurfette and her best friends Brainy Smurf, Clumsy Smurf and Hefty Smurf in an exciting and intriguing race through the Forbidden Forest, full of magical creatures, to find the mysterious hidden village before the evil wizard does. Gargamel. Embarked on a fast-paced journey full of action and danger, they are about to uncover one of the greatest secrets in the history of the Smurfs.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Demi Lovato and Macarena García give voice to Smurfette

From the comic strips of Peyo to the television series that gave them established fame, this is how the Smurfs earned their entrance on the big screen. The Smurfs: The Hidden Village is the last feature film of these little blue beings and, unlike the two previous installments directed by Raja Gosnell, this time it was Kelly Asbury who took command of the realization.

In the original version, from the dubbing of Pitufina the also singer and songwriter was commissioned Demi Lovato. He gave that same character, but in Spanish, a voice Macarena Garcia. On the other hand, Jordi Sanchez dubbed Gargamel, Luis Piedrahita Brainy Smurf and Eva Hache to Smitufisauce, which in the American version featured the voice of Julia Roberts.

Smurfs: The Lost Village. EE.UU., 2017. Animación. 89 min. Dir .: Kelly Asbury.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.