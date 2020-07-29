The series that will arrive in the fall on Netflix, Amazon and Movistar and free television

‘Tell me who I am’ (Movistar)

“The series would not have been possible without Irene, it is the Amelia Garayoa that I have written and imagined”Says Julia Navarro, author of the novel of more than a thousand pages, which we will see condensed into nine chapters.

Irene Escolar is in 95 percent of the plans for the adventure of this Madrid bourgeoisie who, moved by her loves and ideals, lives the key events of the 20th century, from the Second Republic to the fall of the Berlin Wall. She will be a spy against the Nazis in France, Russia, Italy, Argentina, Germany or Greece.

“She is a brave woman, without fear of anything, consistent with her decisions and also with her mistakes”, Explains Irebe Escolar, 32, able to approach the protagonist from 18 to 82. In eight months, she shot in 150 locations in Spain and Hungary.

In her journey – she leaves her husband and son for a revolutionary lover – she is accompanied by 165 Spanish actors (Oriol Pla, Carlos Hipólito, Pablo Derqui) and 15 other countries. “I speak English, German and Russian.” History and the market to which it is directed ask for it. Telemundo will broadcast it in the US and Beta Film will distribute it worldwide.