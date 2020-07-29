The series that will arrive in the fall on Netflix, Amazon and Movistar and free television

Irene Escolar stars in the adaptation of Julia Navarro’s novel, shot in eight months, in seven languages, and with actors from 15 nationalities. It is the great awaited of all the Spanish fictions that we will be able to see in the coming months on television.
‘Tell me who I am’ (Movistar)
“The series would not have been possible without Irene, it is the Amelia Garayoa that I have written and imagined”Says Julia Navarro, author of the novel of more than a thousand pages, which we will see condensed into nine chapters.
Irene Escolar is in 95 percent of the plans for the adventure of this Madrid bourgeoisie who, moved by her loves and ideals, lives the key events of the 20th century, from the Second Republic to the fall of the Berlin Wall. She will be a spy against the Nazis in France, Russia, Italy, Argentina, Germany or Greece.
“She is a brave woman, without fear of anything, consistent with her decisions and also with her mistakes”, Explains Irebe Escolar, 32, able to approach the protagonist from 18 to 82. In eight months, she shot in 150 locations in Spain and Hungary.
In her journey – she leaves her husband and son for a revolutionary lover – she is accompanied by 165 Spanish actors (Oriol Pla, Carlos Hipólito, Pablo Derqui) and 15 other countries. “I speak English, German and Russian.” History and the market to which it is directed ask for it. Telemundo will broadcast it in the US and Beta Film will distribute it worldwide.
‘Ana Tramel: the game’ (La 1)
Seventeen years after Fire code, Maribel Verdú returns to television with Ana Tramel, the new TVE series directed by Salvador García Ruiz (La hunting. Monteperdido) and Gracia Querejeta (invisible).
It is based on Ana, the novel by Roberto Santiago (Los futbolísimos) that he himself adapts with Ángela Armero (Velvet) and narrates, in a thriller key, how the life of a brilliant criminal lawyer immersed in a complicated moment changes when she receives a Call from his brother, whom he hasn’t seen in five years, recently accused of murdering the director of the Gran Castilla casino. Israel Elejalde, Natalia Verbeke, Unax Ugalde, Luis Bermejo, Víctor Clavijo, Elvira Mínguez and Joaquín Climent complete the cast.
‘HIT’ (La 1)
Joaquin Oristrell signs HIT, the TVE series whose title is the acronym for its protagonist, Hugo Ibarra Toledo, a former teacher who earns a living giving controversial talks, and who is asked by the director of an institute where coexistence has become unsustainable. Daniel Grao (Lost) leads the cast with Gabriel Guevara, María Rivera, Nourdin Batán, Leire Cabezas and Carmen Arrufat, nominated for a Goya for La inocencia.
‘Alba’ (Antenna 3)
Atresmedia TV, in collaboration with Boomerang TV, launched the filming of Alba, the Spanish version of the famous Turkish soap opera Fatmagül, with Elena Rivera as the main protagonist, and Pablo Guerrero and Carlota Martínez-Pereda as directors in June.
He tells, in 13 episodes of 50 minutes, the impossible love between a young woman, survivor of a group rape that occurred in her hometown, and the humble Bruno (Enric Masip), with whom he maintains a relationship in Madrid, and who is a friend of the culprits, the ‘cubs’ of the powerful Entrerríos family. They are accompanied by Jason Fernández, Pol Hermoso, Álvaro Rico, Tito Valverde and Adriana Ozores. The recording continues in locations in Alicante such as Benidorm, Villajoyosa and Finestrat.
‘Homeland’ (HBO)
On September 27, HBO premieres Homeland, one of the most anticipated series of the year based on the moving book by Fernando Aramburu, created by the Basque artist Aitor Gabilondo (Mothers).
Eight weekly episodes directed by Félix Viscarret and Óscar Pedraza that narrate the relationship between two friends, Bittori and Miren, and their families over three decades, marked by the murder of the former’s husband at the hands of the terrorist group ETA. Elena Irureta and Ane Gabarain lead the cast.
‘Someone has to die’ (Netflix)
Manolo Caro (La casa de las flores) returns to Netflix with a three-episode miniseries set in 1950s Spain. The story begins when a young man returns from Mexico, where he has lived for several years, to a small provincial town to meet his fiancee. But everyone is surprised when he appears accompanied by a mysterious ballet dancer. Carmen Maura, Cecilia Suárez, Ernesto Alterio, the Mexican dancer Isaac Hernández, Alejandro Speitzer (La Reina del Sur) and Mariola Fuentes star in this thriller, which also features Ester Expósito, Carlos Cuevas and Eduardo Casanova.
‘Nasdrovia’ (Movistar)
The crisis of the 40s stars Nasdrovia, a six-episode comedy directed by Marc Vigil (The Ministry of Time) for Movistar +. It is based on The Man Who Hated Paulo Coelho, the novel by Sergio Sarria, which he himself adapts with Luis Miguel Pérez and Miguel Esteban, and stars Leonor Watling and Hugo Silva.
They play Edurne and Julián, a couple of stiff lawyers who, already divorced and tired of their lives, decide to open a Russian restaurant that becomes the favorite of the mafia. With them, Luis Bermejo –as a chef specialized in Russian gastronomy–, Anton Yakovlev and Yan Tual. They record the second season.
‘Supernormal’ (Movistar)
After Eight Basque surnames, Emilio Martínez Lázaro directs Supernormal, a Movistar + humor series created by Marta Sánchez and Olatz Arroyo (Down there). It is starred by the efficient head of an investment bank and mother of the family, who is given life by Miren Ibarguren. She is accompanied by Diego Martín, as her husband, and Gracia Olayo, as her secretary.
‘Libertad’ (Movistar)
After the success of GiantsEnrique Urbizu returns to Movistar + with a five-episode story about bandits, robbers and bourgeois set in the early years of the 19th century, just before the Napoleonic invasion.
The singer Bebe is in charge of playing La Llanera, a woman who is released from prison after 17 years, in which she has almost died in the vile club several times, and Isak Férriz (Giants) gets into the skin de Aceituno, one of the governor’s bandits (Luis Callejo), who pursues the protagonist.
‘Paradise’ (Movistar)
Fernando González Molina (Palm trees in the snowe) He directs this Globomedia fiction for Movistar + shot in Alicante. Set in seven episodes, set in 1992 Spain, it combines drama science fiction and mystery surrounding the disappearance of the sister of one of four teenage friends. Pau Gimeno, Cristian López, León Martínez and Héctor Gozalbo. Among the adults, Macarena García and Gorka Otxoa.
