The series that have fallen (and those that will fall) due to the pandemic

Amazon Studios Director Jennifer Salke visited the sets and locations of Cortés and Moctezuma at the end of February, a miniseries about the conqueror and the governor of Tenochtitlan. He also attended a script reading with Javier Bardem, the Oscar-winning actor who planned to play Hernán Cortés. But this project in the end will not see the light because of Covid-19.

It does not matter that the cameras had shot a few scenes in March, that it was a priority project for Amazon Prime Video and that Bardem had engaged with producers like Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna. Nor does it matter that sets of the Aztec civilization had already been built by the artistic director Eugenio Caballero, winner of an Oscar for his work a The Pan’s Labyrinth , and that the script was signed by Steven Zaillian, also Oscar winner for Schindler’s List . Jeff Bezos’ company considers that the costs and risks of filming in these circumstances are unaffordable and he prefers to close the chiringuito now that he is on time and has not lost too much money.















Budget

Costs are expected to increase by a minimum of 10%, and that’s if all goes well





It is no exception. There are already a few projects that have been abruptly canceled on American television. And Netflix son The Society and This shit gets over me the series that will not go ahead. Both had renewed for a second season, but the platform found it very difficult to specify the filming dates for the productions, especially with The Society, that it has a very choral cast, and accept that the price per episode would increase significantly due to the measures to be taken in the new context.

Another series that has also been canceled is I’m sorry , which here broadcasts the TNT channel. They had the ten episodes of the third season written and had been shooting two weeks of the ten planned when they had to paralyze everything, at that time temporarily. Andrea Savage, the creator and protagonist of the series, was very clear when explaining on Instagram this week: “This is not an announcement that I am happy to have to do. TBS has decided to close I’m sorry . It was very abrupt, I have no answers ”. It was a series shot in real locations, without using sets, and “with the Covid-19 this way of filming no longer exists”.









This shit beats me, a series canceled by the coronavirus. (Courtesy of Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix)









Limited creativity

Scenes with few actors, no contact and shorter working hours are requested





And, as changing the model involves increasing the budget, the cable channel preferred to cancel production. “Obviously we are devastated for many reasons but above all because we have 10 episodes that we will not be able to share with you. (…). If someone wants a series that has already been written and has part of the material shot, they already know where we are, ”she said visibly excited.

To understand what the current challenges of producers and teams are, the guide published by the main Hollywood producers union, the PGA, on the protocols and the steps to follow is very useful. They are not simple. To start with, create health and safety teams (health and security departments ) in all shootings to check that the necessary material is available, that protocols are followed and that unforeseen events are resolved. Team members have to take the Covid-19 test 48 hours before entering work, and actors have to do it a minimum of three times a week. All of them must be compensated for this availability. It must be foreseen that, if there are positives or people who have come into contact with people with Covid.19, they will have to be offered environments where they can pass the quarantine. That means hiring additional houses or hotel floors.























PCR

The actors have to take the test at least three times a week





It is necessary to install new ventilation systems on the sets and stop the productions every hour and a half to ventilate the studio so that the workers can take in the air without the protection measures. The days cannot last more than ten hours so as not to deteriorate the immune systems of the actors. All processes, including makeup, are slowed down and therefore more days of shooting are needed.

And, to top it off, efforts are requested that affect the creativity of the series. Can you do scenes with less than ten actors? Have intimate scenes been cut to avoid direct contact? Can the production adapt to the positive of a cast member? How long can you shoot without it? Can he be removed from the episodes temporarily or will all production have to be stopped?









Andrea Savage, protagonist of the series. (truTV)



Between one thing and the other, productions find themselves with increases of 10% of the budget, which can be much higher depending on the obstacles that are encountered. And, consequently, the channels look for which series they can cut from their programming to be able to bear the costs of those that do continue. They also take into consideration which ones present more problems when planning them and which ones are more complicated to shoot, being faithful to the essence of the story. That the spectators cross their fingers because at any moment they will fall more.







Caution

Channels wonder which series are worth canceling before spending more











