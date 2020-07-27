The series and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

‘Agnes of my soul’ (July 31)

Agnes of my soul is an adaptation of Isabel Allende’s eponymous novel based on real events, which tells in 8 exciting chapters the story of Inés Suárez, a young and daring woman from Extremadura who sets sail for the New World in search of her husband, lost on the other side of the Atlántico, with dreams of having a life of adventure, something unthinkable for a woman of her time. In the Indies she will discover the true love of her life, the famous Spanish conqueror Pedro de Valdivia.

Together they will star in an unforgettable romance as they embark on an adventure that will make them the main architects of the birth of a nation. The exploits lived with her beloved Pedro de Valdivia will take her to the distant and unknown Chile where she will face the fierce Mapuche Indians. Its vital journey will transport the audience in time and space from the sober Plasencia of the 16th century to the colorful viceregal Peru of Pizarro, passing through the wild jungles of Panama and the desolate beauty of the Atacama desert in Chile.

