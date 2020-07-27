The series and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

Three new original Amazon Prime Video series arrive on the platform in a month in which you receive complete sagas like those of 24 The Torrente. And if you really want to see the new Nolan in theaters, don’t worry, you can calm your cravings with the premiere of Interstellar.
‘Agnes of my soul’ (July 31)
Agnes of my soul is an adaptation of Isabel Allende’s eponymous novel based on real events, which tells in 8 exciting chapters the story of Inés Suárez, a young and daring woman from Extremadura who sets sail for the New World in search of her husband, lost on the other side of the Atlántico, with dreams of having a life of adventure, something unthinkable for a woman of her time. In the Indies she will discover the true love of her life, the famous Spanish conqueror Pedro de Valdivia.
Together they will star in an unforgettable romance as they embark on an adventure that will make them the main architects of the birth of a nation. The exploits lived with her beloved Pedro de Valdivia will take her to the distant and unknown Chile where she will face the fierce Mapuche Indians. Its vital journey will transport the audience in time and space from the sober Plasencia of the 16th century to the colorful viceregal Peru of Pizarro, passing through the wild jungles of Panama and the desolate beauty of the Atacama desert in Chile.
‘The Nun’ (August 4)
This new ‘spin-off’ of the franchise Warren expedient Focusing on the demonic entity Valak that appeared in the original film, it is scripted by James Wan (Expediente Warren: The Conjuring, Insidious) and Gary Dauberman, screenwriter of the other ‘spin off’ of the saga, Annabelle (2014), and its sequel Annabelle: Creation (2017).
When a young nun takes her own life in an isolated cloistered monastery in Romania, Father Burke (Demián Bichir), a priest with a past linked to the enchantments that haunt him, is sent by the Vatican to investigate this suicide along with a Novice (Taissa Farmiga) about to take her vows. Together they will investigate the impious secret of the order and confront the demonic entity Valak in the form of the same nun who previously already horrified the audience in Warren File: The Enfield Case (2016), while risking their own lives, their faith and even their soul in this abbey now turned into a battlefield between the living and the damned.
‘1917’ (10 August)
One of the favorites to the Oscar that was left with the honey on the lips due to Parasites and recorded in a single sequence shot. In the height of World War I, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) receive an apparently impossible mission. In a race against time, they must traverse enemy territory to deliver a message that will prevent a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers, including Blake’s own brother.
‘WORLD’S TOUGHEST RACE: ECO-CHALLENGE FIJI (T1)’ (14 agosto)
More than 60 teams from 30 countries, among which is Spain, participate in the “epic, raw and unpredictable” competition. Each team is made up of four competitors and will compete under a single flag trying to overcome a rural terrain full of mountains, jungles and water. The career includes several ways to non-motorized transport and many other challenges that include Hawaiian Canoe Rowing, Mountain Biking, Rappelling, Climbing, Rafting, Rowing Surfing, and Canyoning, disciplines for which teams must pass assessment tests.
Orientation should be carried out exclusively with a map and a compass. If any member of the team abandons or is unable to complete the competition, the entire team will be disqualified. Only teams capable of working together under conditions of extreme stress and fatigue will have hope of reaching the end.
‘Dark Waters’ (August 24)
Inspired by a shocking true story. A tenacious lawyer (Mark Ruffalo) discovers the dark secret that connects an increasing number of deaths and diseases with one of the largest corporations in the world. In the process, he risks his future, his job, and even his own family to expose the truth.
’24’ (August 1)
192-episode TV series during 2001-2010. One night, shortly after playing a game of chess with his daughter Kimberly, Jack Bauer, head of the Los Angeles Anti-Terror Unit, discovers that the girl has escaped through his bedroom window. At the time, he is called in an emergency, but the situation worsens when Jack and his colleagues learn that Senator David Palmer, the nation’s presidential candidate, is in danger of being assassinated within a day. As Jack and his people investigate who may be behind the murder project, Kimberly’s search is for her mother.
‘Interstellar’ (1 agosto)
Seeing that life on planet Earth is coming to an end, a group of explorers led by pilot Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and scientist Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway) undertake a mission that may be the most important in the history of humanity: to travel beyond our galaxy to discover a different one where there is some planet on which the future of the human race can be guaranteed.
After concluding the trilogy of Batman with The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Cristopher Nolan He once again touched film perfection in the world of science fiction, where he already marveled with Origin (2010), bringing the story of Interstellar to the big screen.
