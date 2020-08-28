The second episode of ‘Lovecraft Territory’ is much worse (but I will not stop watching)

The first episode of HBO’s Lovecraft Territory was the antithesis of the classic HBO drama, but it fit a mold on the same channel: True blood, the one in the series that pretended to be serious and actually proposed a mischief. Does this justify the disaster that is the second episode? No, but yes allows us to maintain confidence in the project, at least among viewers who missed a summer series without brakes.

What will the third episode hold?

Without entering into a very spoilery terrain for those who have not seen the episode but want to be a little prepared, Misha Green’s script recovers the situation of the pilot’s outcome: Atticus (Jonathan Majors), Leti (Jurnee Smollett) and George (Courtney B . Vance) are in a mansion where Tic’s father was. They quickly realize that in that white world they do not paint anything, that there is something that they do not tell them, and soon monsters, spells, and a cult led by Tony Goldwyn appear again.

What is disconcerting is not the appearance of new abilities, beings and an outcome that places many more cards on the table. Whoever saw the first scene of the series should already be warned: the arrival of flying saucers, an attractive red-skinned alien and the slaughter of monsters with baseball bats may have been an Atticus dream, but it was also a declaration of intent from the madness it could turn into Lovecraft Territory. It is better to mentalize ourselves because that moment that honored War of the Worlds by H.G. Wells can happen at any time.







The second episode is run over and does not maintain the tension, terror and spectacle of the first













However, the second episode cannot be justified with an “anything goes in this work” because the problem is not only the content but also the forms. Green’s first episode was melodrama, it was drama, it was horror, it was a musical number, it was fantasy, it was everything he wanted. The combination of the different essences gave for an eclectic but also well processed final result.

It may sound like a paradox but the greatest virtue he had was that he showed that he did not take himself seriously by taking these different facets seriously. The encounter with the sheriff was terrifying; the monsters were pure spectacle and horror of series B in the middle of the forest; family moments weren’t afraid of being nerdy; and the dialogues of a racial nature went to the jugular, always framed in the history of the United States.

Abbey Lee as Christina Braithwhite

In Whitey’s on the Moon, on the other hand, Green throws away what he achieved in the pilot. The episodic plot is fast-paced and with a very awkward presentation of mythology; new doors open in this fantastic universe with hardly any spectacle; and the racial reading develops on automatic pilot with the appearance of new racist characters in disposable scenes (the woman with the dogs). Green doesn’t even go to much trouble to develop the characters further, and when he has to blow the viewer’s head off with the final climax, he is content to have the same impact as an episode of Haunted or The librarians.









Is this the end of the world or, at the very least, of Lovecraft Territory? I don `t believe. It indicates that we must be more cautious and that the creator does not master that cocktail of genres and tones as well as it seemed in the first contact: there is no terror, there is a sense of adventure, there is no tension, there is nothing except for blows sterile effect. But, despite having seen an episode as entertaining as it is disappointing, my head can’t help but be excited to find the third episode on HBO next week.. It is the power of the crazy, of seeing if they surprise me, of finding the balance, of understanding the true conceptual and formal purpose of Lovecraft territory.

The woman with the dogs … not that she is the best episodic signing.

So far, it has been two different series in the first two weeks. This has a positive side: Misha Green works freely and without fear for better and for worse. And, like I said last week, you want to see this in the summer: a shameless play, so close to making a fool of myself at any moment, with no intention of making Emmy voters fall in love.









Even in the stimulating presentation, Lovecraft Territory it already was a vehicle about to have an accident, the kind that won’t let you look away, that catches you with its recklessness. And the best? That if he stays on the road, if he manages not to go off, it can be very interesting to see where the story takes us.







It is a vehicle about to have an accident, reckless, but if it does not go off the road it can be very interesting











