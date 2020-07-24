The saga is reactivated with ‘Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull’

Year 1957, in the middle of the Cold War. Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) miraculously manages to escape unscathed from an explosive situation with Soviet agents in a remote desert where he was detained with his friend Mac (Ray Winstone). The Dean of the University (Jim Broadbent) confesses to his friend, Professor Jones, that Indy’s latest missions have failed and that he is about to be fired.

Meanwhile, Indiana meets Mutt (Shia LaBeouf), a rebellious young man who proposes a deal: if he helps you solve a personal problem, he, in return, would facilitate one of the most spectacular discoveries in history: the Crystal Skull of Akator, which is located in a place remote from Peru. But the Soviet agents, led by the cold and beautiful Irina Spalko (Cate Blanchett), have the same objective.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Indiana Jones returns to action almost 20 years later

After the successes of In search of the lost ark (1981), The cursed temple (1984) and The last crusade (1989) Steven Spielberg he halted the Indiana Jones saga, which would not continue its course until the new century. With The kingdom of the crystal skull (2008), again with Harrison Ford as the protagonist, Steven Spielberg He resurrected one of his most iconic stories to the delight of Indy fans. Although the film did not have a great reception by critics – proof of this is the Razzie achieved as the worst sequel – the box office profits were large, enough guarantee to boost Indiana Jones 5, which is slated to hit theaters in 2022.

If in the third installment of Indiana Jones it was Sean Connery the Hollywood star who joined the saga momentarily, in this fourth film, that position was occupied Cate Blanchett. Thanks to this work, the double Oscar winner, for her roles in Blue Jasmine (2014) -Best actress- and The Aviator (2005) -Best supporting actress-, she first coincided with Harrison Ford in the same project.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Indiana Jones 4). EE.UU., 2008. Aventuras. 125 min. Dir.: Steven Spielberg. Int.: Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Shia LaBeouf, Karen Allen, John Hurt, Ray Winstone, Jim Broadbent, Igor Jijikine, Alan Dale, Joel Stoffer, Neil Flynn.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.