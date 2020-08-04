‘The rookie’: season 2 of the series premieres on Telecinco

The first season of the series was well received in both the US and Spain last summer, when Telecinco aired the series months after TNT already aired it on pay television. But when season 2 started filming, an important fact happened: An actress left the series.

After several complaints and complaints and seeing that they were useless, the actress Afton Williamson decided to leave The Rookie. “The sexual harassment that I reported directly to the showrunner (Alexi Hawley) remained undocumented and was not reported to human resources as promised.”, she wrote indignantly on her Instagram account. However, this is not all. The 34-year-old actress, who plays Talia Bishop, the police officer responsible for training the protagonist, also reported inappropriate sexual harassment behavior by a guest actor.

They assured me that that actor would be fired“But when he returned to the filming of the second season he met the actor and also had to record several scenes with him. “I asked the showrunner about this and he admitted that the actor had not been fired and that he had not implicated human resources.”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A new instructor and complex challenges for Nolan, in the second season

On Wednesday Telecinco premieres season 2 of The Rookie. After completing the first semester, John Nolan looks forward to the second stage of his training as a Los Angeles Police. Along with his young rookie companions, doubled in age, he will face new challenges.

His determination, decisive character and life experience will be key in his incipient professional career in this period in which he will have to decide what type of police he wants to be. Nathan Fillion stars in this police drama, based on a true story and created by Alexi Hawley (‘Castle’). Eric Winter, Melissa O’Neil, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin and Alyssa Diaz complete the cast of the series, which will be joined by Mekia Cox (‘Secrets and Lies’) in its second season.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.