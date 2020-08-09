The revival of ‘Physics or chemistry’ confirms the return of two veterans of the series

Since Atresmedia announced that it was preparing a revival of Physics or Chemistry in the form of a miniseries, the pools are underway. Who will return? For example, would it make sense for the old students of the Zurbarán institute to return without Úrsula Corberó? Either way, the corporation has just announced the identity of two of the actors who will return for FoQ: The Reunion: Maxi Iglesias and Ana Milan.

These first two signings point ways. Maxi Iglesias was César Cabano, possibly the longest-running actor in the series broadcast between 2008 and 2011. It was known that he belonged to a family without financial problems and he was able to fulfill his dream of living off football after signing for an England team.









Maxi Iglesias is charming in Valeria. (Netflix)



The actor also has not stopped working. She was in The protected ones, Velvet, The embassy, has made cameos in Paquita Salas, He was in Ungovernable of Netflix and this 2020 is in a good professional moment. He took on the role of Victor in Valeria (replacing an actor who had not convinced the creative team), a Netflix production also, and Rodrigo has also been in

, a Mediaset case series that can currently be viewed on Amazon Prime Video.

Ana Milan, on the other hand, will return to be Olimpia, the ex-director of Zurbarán and who also had a good share of relationships. And, like Iglesias, she has had no trouble staying at the forefront of the industry. She has been in. Fibrillating, The time between seams, Loving is forever, Olmos and Robles, has had cameos in Paquita Salas, is Sara Montiel in Poison and her self-confidence in social networks will lead her to have a series on Atresplayer about her own life.

Ana Milan in a file image. (Jesus Briones / GTRES)













Of the plot of the miniseries, at the moment, not many details are known, only that it will be a “special event” and that it will show the former colleagues, who will no longer be exactly the same: “All have changed over time, some more than others, as their teachers tell them, although some of them seem to have trouble remembering who they were. Or maybe what one of them wants to forget is that, in reality, for all these years they have been keeping a secret. A secret that cost him a friendship from this group of friends. A reunion is the ideal setting to remember your best moments, smooth things over and confess what was never said. Because it is already known that at thirty the decisions that are made are forever ”.

The project, headed by Carlos García Miranda in the script, is designed for Atresplayer Premium, the content platform of Atresmedia. Now we just need to confirm in the next few weeks which other veterans will return for this event as televised as it is nostalgic.

Who else will return? (ATRESMEDIA)












