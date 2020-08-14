The revival of ‘CSI: Las Vegas’, about to come true

In February it was reported that the US channel CBS, a specialist in case series, wanted to bring CSI back for a special miniseries for their 20th anniversary. A series like this, which became a franchise with three hit series broadcast at the same time, deserved a tribute. And, although the Covid-19 pandemic prevents it from returning for the month of October, when it aired its first episode, Everything indicates that the project will be a reality and with two veterans on board.

William Petersen, who played Gil Grissom, and Jorja Fox, better known as Sara Sidle, are the original cast actors who intend to regain the roles. that launched them to the fore in the television industry and with salaries that took away the hiccups Petersen made about $ 600,000 per episode in his last seasons and Jorja Fox could have taken more than 400,000 in his best days.















On the Deadline portal they report that, while CBS has not officially given the green light and Petersen and Fox are still in the negotiation phase, It is taken for granted that it will be produced even if it is to be broadcast in 2021. In fact, the miniseries-event already has a plot and actors are already being sought to play the new characters working in the Las Vegas laboratory, three of them colored.

There will be Maxine, head of the crime lab, a former basketball coach, recently divorced and with problems at home, with a son addicted to opium. It will be Josh, used to taking cases, born and raised in Las Vegas and with a complicated family past, descended from scammers and corrupt.

Ali will be an immigrant with a double degree from Harvard, a bright future and a positive attitude, while Chris comes from a wealthy background and is finally comfortable in life: as a laboratory rat. Finally, there will be a character named Hugo, delighted to be working in the morgue and who seems to be the replacement for Dr. Al Robbins (Robert David Hall).









And what will Grissom and Sara Sidle paint here? Well, a threat that will endanger the work of the laboratory and current experts will have to welcome former workers, mixing old and new techniques to serve justice in the city. It should not be noted, in addition, that other familiar faces appear.







Can anyone think of a CSI tribute without George Eads, Eric Smanda, or Marg Helgenberger? The latter, in fact, continues to work on the same channel with a role in All rise, a legal series. And, put to claim and remember the series most watched in the United States so far this century, you have to do it well.

