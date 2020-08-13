The reunion of Selena Gomez and David Henrie from ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’

It only had 106 episodes but Wizards of Waverly Place It is one of those series that left a mark on the parish that grew up with it. And of course, The endearing photo shoot that Selena Gomez has uploaded on her Instagram account with David Henrie could not go unnoticed, the one who played her brother in the Disney series that made her an icon for her generation. And why have they met again in times of pandemic?

The reason is the movie This is the year where both have worked. Yes, their relationship did not remain stagnant in 2012 with the end of the series, where they played the Russo brothers who tried so hard to deal with magical powers that could be taken from them at any time. In this film, however, they do not work together in front of the cameras but behind the scenes and it was time to celebrate with a photo session to promote the production.













David Henrie is listed as the film’s screenwriter, actor and director, while Selena Gomez holds the title of executive producer. It is a romantic comedy about a shy teenager who wants to win the girl of her dreams with a road trip to the biggest musical event of the year. Does this mean that Selena Gomez can come out at the end singing one of her hits?

Selena Gomez, who this 2020 had her first number one on the Billboard chart with the single of Lose you to love me, is that it does not stop. This same week it was announced that she would star in and produce a comedy series with Steve Martin and Martin Short for Hulu and this Thursday she will premiere in the United States a culinary program for HBO Max.

A joyous reunion after the end of the series in 2012. (Instagram)












