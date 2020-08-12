The reunion of ‘Physics or chemistry’ drops the name of other veterans who return

If you produce one revival From a popular series, you have to manage the information to get the maximum number of headlines possible and to attract media attention every two to three. In Atresmedia they already dominate it. After keeping us on edge with Paco’s men, now play with Foq: The reunion, the return of Physics or chemistry. And, if the other day it was announced that Maxi Iglesias and Ana Milan would be in the miniseries, this Tuesday two other veterans got on the car from the series created by Carlos Montero in 2008.

The names were dropped by Carlos García Miranda, scriptwriter of this new stage where Montero does not participate. He did it in La Ventana de la SER, where he said that Adam Jezierski and Blanca Romero

They will reprise the roles of Gorka, one of Zurbarán's most rebellious students, and Irene, the teacher who had a romantic relationship with a student (and that we would see if in the middle of 2020 she would see herself with the same eyes now that we know the concept of "power relationship").









Adam Jezierski with Úrsula Corberó, who still does not know if he will return. (david maroto / Atresmedia)



The last time we saw Gorka, he was starting a new life with Paula, whom he had gotten pregnant. It is to be confirmed if Angy Fernández will join Foq: The reunion. And wouldn’t it be interesting for Irene to meet up with Isaac (Karim El-Kerem) now that they both have ages where they can decide for themselves whether to resume the idyll or not?

García Miranda also explained on the radio what the excuse would be to recover the students who, in fact, never overstudied either physics or academic chemistry. They will meet again at a wedding, although it is still unknown who will be the protagonists of the link. And what can justify the presence of both former students and their old teachers?

Blanca Romero as Irene, here being discovered in bed with Isaac (Karim El-Kerem) (Atresmedia)













The miniseries is scheduled to have two episodes, is broadcast exclusively on Atresplayer Premium and that will serve to uncover a secret that will endanger the unbreakable friendship of the Zurbarán students.







The characters will meet again at a wedding












