The reunion of Physics or chemistry adds a new veteran to the cast

The sequel to Physics or chemistry It will only have two episodes but it cannot be said that it is not causing excitement, especially now that the names are being announced. And who could not be absent from FoQ: The reunion? Andrea Duro, better known as Yoli, as reported by YoTele. She has recently been seen in Velvet Collection, Promises of sand and The cathedral of the sea.

Duro was the actress who was in all the seasons of the series and participated in more episodes along with Ana Milan, who had already been confirmed. It was in all seven seasons. The scriptwriters found a way for him to continue further than other actors, letting him repeat the course, and it was one of the most suffered by the death of Fer (Javier Calvo). Towards the end, she also became good friends with Salva (Álex Martínez), with whom she ended up starting a relationship. Yoli was, in short, the girl who was tough but had a heart of gold.













The project does not have the participation of Carlos Montero, creator of Foq and nowadays creator of Elite and preparing

The mess you leave

also for Netflix. In fact, he criticized at the time that Atresmedia announced this revival without having counted on him. Those who will be behind the cameras will be Carlos García Miranda in the script and Juanma Panchón in the direction.

Only a couple of details are known about this television event designed exclusively for Atresplayer Premium, the content platform of Atresmedia. The two episodes will take place during a wedding, which will help many of the Zurbarán students and teachers meet again and uncover secrets that until now had been able to remain hidden.

And who is already confirmed for this trip? As we said, Ana Milan, the most veteran teacher, will be Olympia again. E

Maxi Iglesias will star as Cabano, Adam Jezierski as Gorka, and Blanca Romero as Irene, the teacher who hooked up with Isaac, a student. While Karim El-Kerem has not been confirmed, it would be a good surprise if the reason for bringing teachers and students together was the reunion and subsequent wedding between Irene and Isaac, who had an impossible relationship.









It also remains to be seen if well-known members such as



Úrsula Corberó, Angy Fernández, Marc Clotet, Cecilia Freire, Álex Barahona, Nuria González or Gonzalo Ramos.





