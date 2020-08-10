The reunion of ‘Friends’ is delayed (once again) by the coronavirus

One of the most anticipated television events of 2020 is the reunion of the Friends actors in a special designed for HBO Max, a content platform that landed this spring in the United States. But from announcing the special to shooting it there is a long way: the platform had to cancel the filming of the program for the second time which will bring Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer together in front of the cameras.

After being canceled in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Schwimmer explained in July on The Tonight Show that the idea was to meet again in mid-August. Nor was he very convinced: "Honestly, we'll have to watch for a week or two." He was aware that in Hollywood plans change from one day to the next in these times where health comes first and he was right: the studio prefers to shoot later when they can guarantee they shoot the special the way they want. Would it make sense to gather them all together but keep them separated by a safe distance?















It had to be filmed around this time but finally they prefer to leave it for later when the security measures allow them to film the reunion as they want





And when, then, is the reunion of Friends expected? For autumn at least. This is very bad news for HBO Max, which dropped $ 425 million to have the Friends episodes and does not have this fantastic promotional claim to mark territory against Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hulu. At the end of the day, despite having been broadcast between 1994 and 2004, it is still a huge claim for the audience, who make the content one of the most viewed wherever it is incorporated in the catalog.

The special, for the record, will not be a revival or a sequel but will be a program where the actors will gather to remember the old days. Nor is much more known about the project, except that they have broken any expectations about what they could charge and the media speculate a salary per head between two and four million.

Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry y Jennifer Aniston en una imagen de ‘Friends’.

And when will it arrive in Spain? It remains to be seen why the production will be HBO Max original, the platform that in the United States has merged the Warner Media and HBO brands, both of the AT&T conglomerate. This allows them to go to a wider audience and with more accessible content than HBO, while maintaining the prestigious productions of the legendary American channel.

And, for the moment, HBO Spain has not reported if it will become HBO Max or if all the productions of this new American platform will arrive. Of course, the first series of HBO Max,

Love Life

, has already been broadcast on the Iberian platform.












