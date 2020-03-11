‘The Republic Of Sarah’: Landry Bender, Ian Duff & Forrest Goodluck Join CW Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Landry Bender (Searching for Alaska), Ian Duff (New Amsterdam) and Forrest Goodluck (The Miseducation of Cameron Submit) are set as collection regulars reverse Stella Baker and Luke Mitchell within the CW drama pilot The Republic of Sarah, from Jeffrey Paul King, Marc Webb, CBS TV Studios and studio-based Fulwell 73.

Written by King, in The Republic of Sarah, confronted with the destruction of her city by the hands of a grasping mining firm, rebellious highschool historical past trainer Sarah Cooper (Baker) makes use of an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah should lead a younger group of misfits as they try to start out their very own nation from scratch.

Bender will play Bella (fka Phoebe). Preppy and composed, Bella is the daughter of Greylock’s mayor and one in every of Sarah’s college students. She begins to query her allegiance to her “widespread lady” standing after an disagreeable sexual encounter along with her big-man-on-campus boyfriend and rapidly finds herself falling for her shy classmate, Tyler.

Duff will painting Grover, a broken knockout who works on the native diner. His simple, blue-collar allure has made a favourite amongst Greylock’s residents — together with Sarah, who has lengthy harbored a crush on Grover. He feels the attraction too however carries a painful reminiscence that retains him from shifting ahead in life.

Goodluck is Tyler, a considerate, introspective child who wears his coronary heart on his sleeve, however he additionally could be extremely powerful due to a troublesome childhood rising up on a Native American reservation. As he lends a hand with Sarah’s battle in opposition to the mining firm, he begins making a reference to Bella.

Bender is a collection common on Hulu’s Searching for Alaska and in addition spent three seasons on Netflix’s Fuller Home within the position of Rocki. She was the lead on Disney Channel exhibits Crash & Bernstein and Finest Pals Each time, and he or she additionally voices Makini on animated collection The Lion Guard with David Oyelowo. Landry is repped by CAA and Brecheen Feldman.

Duff recurs on NBC’s hit medical drama New Amsterdam. On the large display, he shall be seen later this 12 months in Shaka King’s Untitled Fred Hampton Challenge reverse Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield. Duff is repped by Gersh.

Goodluck’s credit embody lead roles in options The Miseducation of Cameron Submit, winner of the 2018 Grand Jury Prize on the Sundance Movie Pageant, and The Revenant, reverse Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy. Upcoming, Goodluck shall be seen in indie movies Cherry, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, reverse Tom Holland and Jack Reynor, and I Used to Go Right here, directed by Kris Rey, reverse Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clement. He’s repped by Gersh, Artists First and Myman Greenspan.