The Punisher: What does the future hold??? Lets Talk about the Details.

Marvel’s Punisher, first seen in the second season of Daredevil, acquired his personal net collection on Netflix in 2017. The first season got here out in November 2017, whereas the subsequent season aired in January 2019.

Nonetheless, quickly after the launch of the second season, together with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and others, the present acquired canceled. The official announcement was made in February 2019 and left the followers heartbroken.

It has been an yr since then, and the query now could be, is that this actually the finish? Let’s discover out:

Premise

The present follows the lifetime of Frank Fortress whose household was killed by mobsters. Now he makes use of deadly methods to combat crime in the neighborhood.

The second season ended with the loss of life of Russo, together with that of corrupt enterprise tycoons Anderson and Eliza Schultz.

Fortress, Russo, and Amy all go their separate methods whereas Russo’s lover Dumont was revealed to have survived her fall.

There’s a three-month time leap after which Madani, who’s now with the CIA, gives to recruit Fortress as a gun-for-hire. He, nevertheless, refuses, opting as an alternative to proceed his conflict towards crime on his personal phrases.

The third season was speculated to deliver again Fortress formally as The Punisher. There have been additionally rumors about Matt Murdock showing as The daredevil in the third season. However, alas, our desires had been crushed by Netflix.

So, what does the future maintain for The Punisher?

Properly, there are rumors that Jon Bernathal would possibly reprise his position as The Punisher in some future MCU movie!

We don’t have another information other than this, nor do we’ve got any affirmation about the movie by which he’s going to look however a minimum of there’s some hope in spite of everything.

Anyway, keep tuned as a result of we can be again with extra newest updates on this.