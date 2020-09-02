‘The Prom’, the Netflix movie that unites Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep again

The Prom just finished filming and Ryan murphy (Glee, American horror story, Pose, Scream Queens) has shared the first image of a cast full of stars. An unrecognizable (and red-haired) Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman lead the cast of the new Netflix movie in which we will also see Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere), Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, the rapper Awkwafina or even the tv host James corden.

“Meet the incredible cast full of icons from The Prom from Netflix. A group of true soldiers buckled up and finished filming during Covid so that we could provide everyone with an inspiring story of aspirations that we all need right now. Christmas is just around the corner…”, has written the director.

Nicole Kidman, to premiere on October 26 The Undoing on HBO Spain, he meets again with Meryl Streep, his mother-in-law in the second season of Big Little Lies. A new crossroads in the career of these two Oscar-winning stars who also worked together in The hours.

Synopsis

Ryan Murphy has adapted for Netflix the hit Broadway musical of the same title written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin. Meryl streep plays Dee Dee Allen, a Tony Award-winning stage actress who prepares with Barry Glickman (James corden) a new musical about Eleanor Roosevelt. The failure of the project leads them to team up with two new Broadway stars, Angie Dickinson (Nicole Kidman) and Trent Oliver (Andrew Rannells), to try to relaunch their careers. The four of them travel to a conservative small town in Indiana to support a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to prom.

The result can be seen on Netflix by the end of the year.

