‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ returns: Will Smith prepares a dramatic reboot of the series

The prince of Bel Air will have a new opportunity in the 21st century. As confirmed by Deadline, Will Smith and Morgan Cooper, author of a short released in 2019 that went viral and imagined the series as a drama, have partnered to continue this line and give another approach to the story of Will, the protagonist who moved from Philadelphia to Los Angeles to live with his rich uncles and amused himself at the expense of his cousins.

The actor and his wife, Jada Pinkett (The head nurse) will executive produce the project through their company Westbrook Studios, and the series will feature Cooper and Chris Collins (The Wire, Sons of Anarchy) in front of the scripts. In addition, Cooper himself would direct the series if the project finally goes ahead, which is quite likely considering that, as the digital publication states, Netflix, Peacock and HBO Max, a platform on which original fiction can currently be seen, are already interested in her.

The series, whose title is Bel-Air, will feature the producers of the original series, Will Smith himself, Quincy Jones and Benny Medina, as well as its creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. As for the plot, he will ‘reinvent’ the story of the protagonist, immersing himself more in the conflicts, emotions and prejudices of what it means to be a black man in America today, without losing the essence of the original show, of which Morgan Cooper was a self-confessed fan.

The Will Smith Launch

The prince of Bel Air (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) aired from 1990 to 1996 on NBC (in Spain it reached Antena 3 in 1991) and was produced by Quincy Jones, Warner Bros. TV and Universal Television. Smith played the title character in a family consisting of James Avery (Uncle Phil), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Karyn Parson (Hilary Banks), Tatyana M. Ali (Ashley Banks), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler) and actresses Janet. Hubert-Whitten and Daphne Maxwell Reid who played the character of Vivian Banks. Gags and dances like this remain in everyone’s memory:

That Alfonso Ribeiro himself repeated in Dancing with the stars…

Although the series said goodbye after 6 seasons and 148 episodes, its protagonists have maintained contact and recently met again virtually.

The meeting missed, among others, James Avery, Uncle Phil, who died in 2014 at 65 as a result of a heart operation.

If you want to recapture the adventures of Will Smith and company, all six seasons of the series are available on Netflix.

