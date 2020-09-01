‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ prepares a reunion of its cast for its 30th anniversary

Returns The prince of Bel Air. While waiting for the reboot of the series to materialize, those nostalgic for the NBC comedy will be able to see its actors in action again in a 30th anniversary special of its premiere that will be recorded on September 10 and will be broadcast on HBO Max coinciding with Thanksgiving (November 26).

The soul of fiction Will Smith, will meet Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Joseph Marcell (Greoffrey Butler), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks) and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), who will be part of the special, as well as DJ Jazzy Jeff. Everyone will record an episode dedicated to remembering the most special moments of the series in front of and behind the cameras and analyzing what this comedy meant, which aired between 1990 and 1996 and was later replayed numerous times.

At the meeting you will miss Uncle Phil (James Avery) who died in 2014 at 65 as a result of a heart operation and whom his colleagues remembered on the occasion of their virtual reunion during quarantine.

According to Variety, Marcus Raboy will be in charge of directing the show, with Rikki Hughes as showrunner and executive producer.

‘Bel-Air’, on the way

Meanwhile, the dramatic version of the comedy continues to advance. Will Smith and Morgan cooper, author of a short released in 2019 that went viral and imagined the series as a drama, have partnered to continue this line and give another approach to the story of Will, the protagonist who moved from Philadelphia to Los Angeles to live with his rich uncles and amused himself at the expense of his cousins ​​Carlton and Hilary.

The series, whose title is Bel-Air, will feature the producers of the original series, Will Smith himself, Quincy Jones and Benny Medina, as well as its creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. As for the plot, he will ‘reinvent’ the story of the protagonist, immersing himself more in the conflicts, emotions and prejudices of what it means to be a black man in America today, without losing the essence of the original show, of which Morgan Cooper was a self-confessed fan.

Meanwhile, the platform that will be made with the new fiction is still unknown, although the best positioned are HBO Max, which has available the 148 chapters of the original series, or Netflix, which also has its 6 seasons available to its users.

