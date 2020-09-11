‘The Prince of Bel Air’: First image of the reunion for HBO Max for its 30th anniversary

The prince of Bel Air it is current again. And it is that the series starring Will Smith prepares his return twice. Not only will it have a dramatic remake of two seasons that will see the light in Peacock, but before that, its protagonists will meet in a special for the 30th anniversary of the series that will be released on HBO Max at the end of November, coinciding with Action of Thank you.

But first, Will Smith, the nephew who travels from Philadelphia to his uncles’ house in Bel-Air, has given fans of the 90s series a preview of what the Banks are like in 2nd.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Today it has been exactly 30 YEARS since the premiere of The prince of Bel Air! So we’re doing something for all of you … a real Banks family reunion coming soon to HBO Max! “, has written the actor, who has remembered James Avery, Uncle Phil, who died in 2014.

So we will see Will Smith, Tatyana ali (Ashley), Karyn parsons (Hillary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler), Daphne reid (second aunt Vivian after Janet Hubert), Alfonso Ribeiro (cousin Carlton) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) in the special they are already recording.

If you have had a nostalgic attack after seeing the image, you can remember its best chapters in the reruns that Neox broadcasts every weekend and on Netflix, a platform that has its six seasons available.

New series on the way

Will Smith and Morgan cooper, author of a short released in 2019 that went viral and imagined the series as a drama, have partnered to continue this line and give another approach to the story of Will, the protagonist who moved from Philadelphia to Los Angeles to live with his rich uncles and amused himself at the expense of his cousins.

The actor and his wife, Jada pinkett (The head nurse) will be the executive producers of the project through their company Westbrook Studios, and the series will feature Chris collins (The Wire, Sons of Anarchy) and Cooper in front of the scripts and the latter also behind the camera for the fiction that will land on Peacock.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io