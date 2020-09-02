‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ also prepares a reunion after ‘Friends’ and ‘The West Wing’

The content platform HBO Max It is that it does not stop in the United States with the reunions of the mythical series distributions. After the expected returns of Friends and The west wing, now Turns out the original cast of The Prince of Bel-Air will also be filming a special show for content service.

Filming is imminent: it will be on September 10. How could it be otherwise, Will Smith will be on the special along with Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro. Also expected to appear is popular DJ Jazzy Jeff, with whom Will Smith had a band in the 1980s and who also appeared on the series aired between 1990 and 1996.















The special will be filmed on September 10





The objective of the special is celebrate the 30th anniversary of the series but also claim that HBO Max has the exclusive rights to the 148 episodes in the United States. Like other comedies like The Office or Friends, the appearance of El Prince of Bel-Air on the content platforms it has served for new generations of viewers to see this series. It has been its own phenomenon.

This reunion of the mythical sitcom proves once again the importance of nostalgia. HBO Max knows that the audience likely to sign up for a platform is the one that grew up in the nineties and at the stroke of the checkbook is gathering important casts to give (incidentally) notoriety to a recent platform that could be understood as an evolution of HBO more accessible and has the Warner Bros.







HBO Max wants to celebrate the 30th anniversary and attract customers to the platform, which has the rights to the series





As with Friends

, this reunion will not be scripted rather it will be a way to bring the cast together and reminisce about the old days. In the case of The West Wing of the White House, however, there will be a theatrical reading of a script from the series to remind the public of the importance of voting for the next presidential election in the United States.

The original cast of the political series is confirmed: Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff and Bradley Whitford. There will also be Aaron Sorkin, the creator of the series, and Thomas Schlamme, the director who laid the foundation for the series. And what will it be called?

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

.













It should also be remembered that the meeting of The prince of Bel Air It is not the only project that Will Smith moves. The actor is also preparing a series that will adapt the same story as a drama after the success of a fake trailer created by a fan that took the internet by storm. Smith himself will executive produce and will feature Morgan Cooper, the man behind the trailer that reimagined the series. At the moment, this dramatic version is under development and is looking for a buyer among the main content platforms.















