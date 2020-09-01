The presenters of ‘Antena 3 Noticias’, ready for the new informative course

Antena 3 News A new season kicks off on September 1 as the leading news programs on Spanish television. In his fourth year as a director, Santiago Gonzalez point out that “The growth of Antena 3 News it is a recognition of the work of our professionals, who have known how to live up to what society demands at a time unknown to everyone in the health, economic or sociological fields “, he assures.

At the beginning of a season that will be marked by the Covid-19 crisis, the director of the Antena 3 News is clear that “Information leadership forces us to be even more responsible and to be more committed to a television audience that seeks to inform itself in a serious, rigorous and professional way. All of this must be compatible with the way of informing: we must continue to be dynamic, fresh, agile and taking care of what interests the spectators in addition to what marks the present “.

A leading team committed to information

Under the direction of Santiago Gonzalez, with Oscar Vazquez as deputy director and Agustin Cubillo As editor-in-chief, the team that has promoted Antena 3 News to informational leadership.

Sandra blow continues directing and presenting Antena 3 News 1 (3:00 p.m.), the most watched news program on television, while Vicente Valles will continue as director and presenter of Antena 3 News 2 (9:00 p.m.) together with Esther Vaquero.

Matías Prats and Monica Carrillo they continue to lead the weekend editions. Angie rigueiro, Jose Saez and Marina Monzón present Morning News.

Sports information continues with Manu Sanchez and Rocío Martínez in the editions of Antena 3 News. Roberto Brasero continues at the forefront of meteorological information along with Mercedes Martin (morning) e Himar González (weekends).

News leaders

In a period of intense social, political and economic news, Antena 3 News has become the news option that grows the most from one year to the next, reaching its highest figure in 11 years (since 2009), with about 2.3 million viewers and 16% in 2020, the leadership of news Most outstanding in 8 years (since 2012).

Antena 3 News 1, in its edition from Monday to Friday, is, for three consecutive years, the absolute leader of the desktop. But, in addition, in 2020, it rises as the most watched news edition on television, for the first time in history, with an average of more than 2.5 million viewers and 18.6%, its best figure in eleven years (since 2009) after growing half a point compared to 2019.

Antena 3 News 2, in its edition from Monday to Friday, is the informative of prime time that grows the most compared to the decline of its competitors in the same band. With more than 2.1 million viewers and 14.7% in 2020, it reaches its highest figure in eleven years (since 2009) and undergoes an upward evolution until reaching absolute leadership in August (16.5% and more than 1.7 million followers on average).

Antena 3 News 1 WeekendIn turn, in 2020 it became the most watched news program of the weekend with more than 2.1 million viewers and an average of 15.7%, a result with which it maintains the leadership in the desktop, for the second year consecutive. It also grows to its best figure since 2009.

Antena 3 News 2 Weekend it continues the upward trend of the entire news offer of the chain and, with more than 1.8 million viewers and a 12.5% ​​share, it also achieved its best result since 2009.

Finally, it also maintains the leadership regarding sports information with Antenna 3 Sports 1 as the most watched edition on television with more than two million followers and in its highest historical records.

