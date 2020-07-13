The premieres of the weekend: A musical, a pack and terror on the road to Santiago

If you have to talk about a premiere for this Weekend possibly be Little Voice this Friday. How viewers know who have given a chance to Apple TV+, their offer is rather brief (they usually have one premiere a month and they don’t have veteran series in the catalog) but there is a good pasture invested in their dramatic productions. With this musical production, in addition, they come out with the names involved in the project.

JJ Abrams is one of the creators, known for having released Lost and have relaunched Star Trek and Star Wars in theaters. Another of the creators is Jessie Nelson, writer of I am Sam. And finally There’s Sara Bareilles, the pop singer-songwriter who composed Waitress, one of the most emblematic musicals of recent Broadway. Who doesn’t want to see what this trio can do with a music series and Apple’s blank checks?

















On a different side is Orange TV Walkers. If recently the telephone company had invested in audiovisual with the co-productions of Kosta and The head, which premiered on their television service, this Friday is the turn to premiere a production made by them 100% with Mediapro, in whom they have trusted for their latest Projects.

This Walkers is created by José Antonio Pérez Ledo and directed by Koldo Serra delves into a terrain similar to that of Blair’s The Witch Project. They are a group of friends played by Daniel Ibáñez, Alexandra Pino, Carlos Suárez, Songa Park and Lucas Miramón who they walk the Camino de Santiago becomes a more terrifying experience and less spiritual than they thought.

















Netflix, on the other hand, has released Down to earth with Zac Efron, a documentary series where the High School Musical actor is interested in the problems of the planet.









Another terrifying work is The Pack on Amazon Prime Video, also issued on Friday. A girl goes missing after leading protests at her Catholic school against a teacher accused of abusing female students. Hours later, a recording of the young woman being raped by a group of men appears online and goes viral on social networks. This provokes a frantic search to find the whereabouts of Blanca and the rapists. It is inspired by the case of La herda.

















From Starzplay this Sunday they will have P-Valley, a bet by the American channel Starz on dancers who dance naked in the Dirty Delta nightclub. With trap music and assimilating the foundations of film noir, P-Valley aims to portray deep America from a strip club.









And on Sunday another summer classic: Crime in paradise from which Cosmo premieres the ninth season (9.30pm). The series takes place in a Caribbean archipelago, specifically in the fictional Saint Marie. On this island, where murders seem to be the usual tonic of the place, the police team will continue to investigate and solve mysterious crimes.

















In the eight new chapters, detective Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) decides to leave Saint Marie to travel the world with his new girlfriend. Who will take your place? From Manchester comes the answer: Neville Parker (Ralf Little) will join the series as a new inspector from the fifth chapter of the season. AND, To finish off the night, Cosmo premieres At the crime scene.















