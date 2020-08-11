The premiere series of the week (10-16 August 2020)

The first series to premiere this week on Netflix that we should be aware of is The theft of the century. Based on real events, the new Colombian fiction of the platform arrives on Friday the 14th with Andrés Parra (El patron del mal) as the leader of the band of thieves who, from October 15 to 17, 1994, perpetrated a theft of 24,000 million of pesos (33 million dollars) to the Banco de la República Colombia, without firing a single shot but turning the country upside down since the fact forced to change the design of the banknotes. Among the robbers, professional thieves, an electronics specialist, four policemen and three employees of the bank itself.

Talking Hands (Movistar +)

Shot during confinement, this fiction covers ten monologues released in 1988 and 1998 on the BBC, written by Alan Bennett, who delves into the lives of various characters from the privacy of their homes. The cast includes Imelda Staunton, Martin Freeman and Sarah Lancashire, among others. Available at Movistar Seriesmanía.

Two very stray bullets (Netflix)

Comedy centered on Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair Wesley (Anjelica Bette Fellini), two twin sisters who join forces with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Simmons (Kadeem Hardison) for an incredible adventure. Ten episodes that from Friday the 14th immerse the girls in a world of thugs and secrets as they deal with adolescence.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Based on one of the most viral figures in any NCB Sports ad, the ten episodes of this comedy follow Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American football coach who decides to try his luck at an English club, where his inexperience will play him bad past. From Friday 14.

Hippocrates (Filmin)

Set in a public hospital on the outskirts of Paris, this eight-episode fiction tells the story of Chloé (Louise Bourgoin), Alyson (Alice Belaïdi), Hugo (Zacharie Chasseriaud) and Arben (Karim Leklou), three young residents and a coroner who are forced to take over the hospital reins when an indefinite quarantine leaves

in four to the staff of the center. From Saturday 15.

Plus

◗ Rita 5 (Netflix). The funny teacher Rita Madsen returns on Saturday 15 with one last season.

◗ Glitch Techs 2 (Netflix). In the second installment, the video game’s problems turn into monsters that threaten the Glitch Techs.

◗ Fear the Walking Dead 5 (Prime Video). The objective of the group will be to find other survivors in the fifth round. From Saturday 15.

◗ 3% 4 (Netflix). In the fourth round, while Process 108 begins under the orders of even more aggressive new leaders, some members of La Concha receive an invitation to visit the High Sea as diplomats, to try to avoid

a war. From Friday 14.

◗ Greenleaf 5 (Netflix). In the latest batch, the Greenleaf family will try to hold a united front over the loss of their church, while the secrets of the past shake their foundations. Since Wednesday 12.

◗ Dirty John 2 (Netflix). In the second season, Amanda Peet plays Betty Broderick herself, a perfect Southern California housewife who gives her life to her husband. But when she finally succeeds, she leaves her wife to go with a young woman named Linda. A fact that will lead to a double homicide. From Friday 14.

