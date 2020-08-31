The premiere series of Netflix, Movistar and Amazon of the week (September 1 to 6)

Hilary Swank, Oscar winner for Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby, leads the cast of Away, this ten-episode Netflix fiction created by Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Deadful) and Jessica Goldberg that chronicles the life event of Emma Green, a US Air Force pilot leading the first three-year international mission to Mars duration. A space drama focused on the emotional side of astronauts, in the vein of Gravity, Interstellar or Ad Astra, showing how they face the fear of the unknown, the longing for the family and the lack of trust between them.

Skam Spain (Season 4)

The successful adaptation of the Norwegian series made by Movistar + in collaboration with Zeppelin lands on our screens on Thursday the 3rd with a fourth season starring Hajar Brown in the role of Amira, a Muslim girl who is a second year high school student at a public institute. Accompanied by Cris (Irene Ferreiro), Viri (Celia Monedero), Eva (Alba Planas) and Nora (Nicole Wallace), we will discover what life is like for this respectful young woman with her beliefs and customs, and who they look at differently for wearing hijab. Nine episodes that culminate the journey of this group of adolescents on their way to maturity and their different challenges. Available at Movistar +.

The Boys (season 2)

The group of misfits led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), whose mission is to stop the abuses of superheroes and the powerful Vought International corporation,

who developed the well-known Compound V, returns on Friday the 4th with a second installment in

which actress Aya Cash joins the League of Seven as Stormfront, a superheroine expert in social networks. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Young Wallander

Based on the novels about Kurt Wallander by the writer Henning Mankell, this new version plunges, on Thursday the 3rd, the legendary policeman in today’s increasingly violent Sweden. Produced by the Banijay Group alongside Yellow Bird U.K., the six episodes follow the adventures of this newly titled agent. Available on Netflix.

Other premieres

◗ Was it love? (Netflix). Romantic drama about a single mother in whose life four different men appear. Available Thursday 3.

◗ Operation Ecstasy 2 (Netflix). The second season arrives on Sunday the 6th with Kim and Bob infiltrating El Dorado Ranch, a place run by illegal arms dealers.

