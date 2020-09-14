The premiere of ‘Masterchef Celebrity 5’ will last until 2 in the morning

Celia Villalobos, Ainhoa ​​Arteta, Josie, Pedro Delgado, Raquel Sánchez Silva, Florentino Fernández, Gonzalo Miró, Raquel Meroño, Jesús Castro, Laura Sánchez, Lucía Dominguín, La Terremoto de Alcorcón, Nicolás Coronado, Juanjo Ballesta, Melanie Olivares and David Fernández already They are prepared for the toughest culinary program on television, produced by RTVE in collaboration with Shine Iberia.

But program 1 will come with a novelty that fans of the contest will not like. The chain has lengthened the program until it reached two o’cloc after midnight, with a four-hour broadcast. At the moment it is unknown if the content of the rest of the programs will have a similar duration or will be less. Normally the first program has a longer duration because it is the presentation of the contestants, so the rest will be shorter, but this figure had never been reached. In this way, the premiere of Masterchef Celebrity 5 will last until after 2 in the morning.

Known faces in edit

Martín Berasategui (10 *), Jesús Sánchez (3 *), Dabiz Muñoz (3 *), Francis Paniego (2 *), Toño Pérez (2 *), Paco Morales (2 *), Mario Sandoval (2 *), Orio Castro, Mateu Casañas and Eduard Xatruch (2 *), Oriol Rovira (1 *), Pedro and Marcos Morán, father and son, (1 *), Dani García, Pepa Muñoz, Eva de Haro, Carlos Hernández and the master chocolatier David Pallàs will form the list of chefs who will share their knowledge with the applicants.

A wide representation of former applicants will also attend the event: Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Saúl Craviotto (winners of the first two editions); Ana Iglesias (winner of Masterchef 8) and some of his fellow editors such as Andy, Luna, Alberto, Juani and Michael; Paz Vega, Silvia Abril, Anabel Alonso, Bibiana Fernández, Santiago Segura, Boris Izaguirre, (Masterchef Celebrity 3), Félix Gómez, Yolanda Ramos, Vicky Martín Berrocal, Los Chunguitos (Masterchef Celebrity 4) and Albert and Vega (Masterchef Junior 7).

In addition, well-known names will value the dishes: the singer Lolita, ‘El Langui’ and Jesús Vidal, or Carlos Latre and Monaguillo.

