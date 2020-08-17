‘The Practitioner’: trailer and release date of Mario Casas’ movie on Netflix

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer and new images of The practitioner, the psychological thriller starring Mario Casas (Home goodbye), directed by Carles Torras (Callback, Open 24h, Trash, Jóvenes) and produced by Miguel Ruz and the filmmaker himself, which will be released worldwide on September 16.

Ángel (Mario Casas) works as a technician in health emergencies aboard an ambulance. After suffering a serious accident, his life with Vane (Déborah François) begins to unravel. Obsessed with the idea that she is unfaithful to him, he will turn his life into a hell from which it will be difficult to escape.

He is accompanied in the cast by the winner of a César Award and the protagonist of a film that has won a Palme d’Or Deborah Francois (The child, The first day of the rest of your life, The last note, Land of violence, Populaire, The Monk), William Pfening (No one looks at us, Wakolda, Rescue distance), Celso bugallo (Sea Inside, Mondays at Sunl), Pol Monen (Amar, who would you take to a desert island? Your son), Raul Jimenez (Late to anger) and Maria Rodriguez Soto (The days to come).

An international team

After his experience in the international arena, the producer Miguel Ruz has expressed his satisfaction for having been able to get a project that was born with the vocation of accessing a world audience since its genesis. To that end, a prestigious international cast, the personal proposal of a Director and producer with projection in both facets -Callback was shot in English in New York and his other projects also have a global dimension- of a film that, according to him, due to the quality of his technical team and his cinematographic personality could have been shot in any other country and that it has been possible to manage entirely by two Spanish production companies thanks to the contribution and enthusiasm of the Netflix team.

For her part, the Belgian actress based in Paris Deborah Francois added that it was a challenge for her learn Spanish in two months. “Also, I was drawn to Carles’ confidence when he chose me to play Vane and I liked the character for his sensitivity and survival instinct. The film is a journey in which she discovers the manipulative personality of Ange’s characterl”.

Finally, he highlighted that another of the incentives to embark on the project has been the possibility of working with Mario, an actor who is part of a category of interpreters who turn to giving life to their protagonists. “For example, the fact that she was in the wheelchair all the time allowed me to get used to the role of caregiver in her everyday life.“.

The Argentine actor William Pfening received the proposal by surprise after working with Isabel Coixet. As she has commented, “.I was very attracted to working with Mario Casas and Déborah François, two highly recognized actors that I followed from Argentina, and I thought it would be a good opportunity to continue my career in Spain. I saw the previous Carles film and the feeling with him was immediate. It was an irresistible combo and I decided to give life to Ricardo, for his contribution to the history of his characters, key in the plot. I returned to Spain unexpectedly and I am happy to have made that decision“.

