‘The practitioner’: the reasons to see the Netflix movie with Mario Casas

Netflix premieres worldwide today The practitioner, a haunting psychological thriller starring Mario Casas (The innocent, home, goodbye), directed by Carles Torras (Callback, Open 24h, Trash, Jóvenes) and produced by Miguel Ruz and the filmmaker himself.

The actor has faced the most difficult challenge of his career composing a character radically different from those he had previously played, who will surprise audiences with his authenticity and vehemence.

In The practitioner, Mario Casas faces, for the first time, his dark side to give life to his sinister character. The winner of a César Award and the protagonist of a film that won a Palme d’Or Deborah Francois (The child, The first day of the rest of your life, The last note, Land of violence, Populaire, The Monk), composes with him an intense acting duel, with two of the best performances of the year.

They accompany them in the cast William Pfening (No one looks at us, Wakolda, Rescue distance), Celso bugallo (Sea Inside, Mondays in the sun), Pol Monen (Amar, who would you take to a desert island? Your son), Raul Jimenez (Late to anger) and Maria Rodriguez Soto (The days to come).

The producer and director Carles Torras He has expressed his enthusiasm regarding the interpretation of the leading actor: “Mario is in the best moment of his career. In The Practitioner he has done a job of great interpretive maturity, proving to be one of the best actors of his generation. His transformation during filming was so impressive that we became concerned about the effects it might have on his physical and mental health. When the public sees the film they will be deeply shocked”.

For its part, on the construction of the character Mario Casas He has stated that he began with a visit to the National Center for Paraplegics in Toledo, where he dealt with patients who had the same injury. Later, at the Institut Guttmann in Barcelona, she met Mario Roque, who even helped her with the filming. The psychological facet was worked on from the figure of a sociopath: “giving life to someone with so many edges, it was very attractive to me. Carles and I were clear about the approach, but we also worked in harmony with the interpretation coach Gerard Oms. I also spoke with a psychiatrist about the patterns of these types of subjects, who do not empathize with others and hardly feel emotions”.





An international cast



By last, Deborah Francois She added that it was a challenge for her to learn Spanish in two months “I was attracted to Carles’s confidence when it came to choosing me to play Vane, because of his survival instinct. The film is a journey to hell in which Vane discovers Angel’s manipulative personality. I found it a nice challenge to work with Mario, an actor who is part of a category of performers who turn their heads when it comes to bringing the character to life”.

After his experience in the international arena, the producer Miguel Ruz has expressed its satisfaction for having been able to bring to light a project that has been born with the vocation of accessing a global audience since its genesis. To that end, a prestigious international cast was selected, the personal proposal of a director and producer with projection in both facets of a film was endorsed that, according to has declared, “Due to the quality of its technical equipment and its cinematographic personality, it could have been shot in any other country”.

