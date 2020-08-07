The ‘Plan in Las Vegas’ by Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas and Robert De Niro

Billy (Michael Douglas), Paddy (Robert de Niro), Archie (Morgan Freeman) and Sam (Kevin Kline) are friends from childhood. When Billy, the eternal bachelor of the group, decides to marry his girlfriend in his thirties, the four go to Las Vegas with the idea of ​​forgetting their age and reliving their glory days.

Shortly after arriving, they discover that ‘Sin City’ (The City of Sin) has also changed over time and that the years do not pass in vain for friends. The ‘Rat Pack’ (Sinatra and company) reigned in the Sands and now Cirque du Soleil rules the Strip, but the four friends are capable of conquering Las Vegas.

A trio of many carats

Plan in Las Vegas is the penultimate film of Jon Turteltaub -in 2018 released the last one, Megalodón-. In this feature film, the main attraction is to see together stars of the stature of Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas and Robert De Niro, entered in years but with the intact talent. For the first time, the three of them coincided in the same work, a fact of great value and to keep in mind for the longevity of the careers of this trio that are already film history.

Last Vegas. EE.UU., 2013. 101 min. Comedia. Dir.: Jon Turteltaub. Int.: Morgan Freeman, Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Kevin Kline, Jerry Ferrara, Ric Reitz, Mary Steenburgen, Roger Bart, Romany Malco.

