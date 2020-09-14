The piques arrive to ‘Idol Kids’ between Isabel Pantoja, Edurne and Carlos Jean

“Whole Spain adoring Isabel Pantoja because she has not fired anyone from the program”, dice Carlos Jean; Edurne sings to her: “Don’t hold on to the green button”, in a vain attempt to get him to pass stricter verdicts; PantojaFor his part, he puts green stickers on the red buttons of his classmates because he says they use them too much. The differences of opinion between the judges of Idol Kids will lead to funny situations in the new installment of the contest, which Jesus Vazquez drive in Telecinco.

In the second edition of The Castings, 13 new kids They will try to conquer the jury and the public to get at least two green buttons or one of the three Golden Tickets at stake in the evening and qualify for Los Rankings.

Angel, a 14 year old boy He will surprise everyone with his wonderful voice and introducing his girlfriend, whom he has been dating since he was 10 years old; Dani, a 15 year old boy, will astonish the public and the jury by confessing aloud that his dream is to get to perform in the American Super Bowl; will also sing Eliana, a little 12 years old who dreams of qualifying for the next phase so that his mother comes from Germany, where she resides.

That’s how it works Idol Kids

Of the more than 3,000 children who signed up for the online casting and of those who participated in the face-to-face tests carried out in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville, Oviedo and the Canary Islands, only one will become the winner of Idol Kids.

The selection will take place in three different stages: The Castings, which will occupy the first seven deliveries; Los Rankings, which will be developed in the following two programs; and The Galas, made up of three semifinals and the grand final, which will feature a new set design and more spectacular staging.

In these seven programs, the members of the jury and the audience of the set evaluate the contestants: the judges with two buttons in front of them at the table – red and green – and the audience with an individual device, also with buttons of these colors. At the end of the performance, the jury’s verdict is announced and, if they have obtained at least two ‘green’, the percentage of acceptance that the artist has had among the audience on the set becomes visible. That data will be the one that marks their position against their opponents in order to qualify for the next phase. However, throughout the stage, the jury can unanimously grant a maximum of 20 Golden Tickets, which represent direct safe-conduct to The Galas.

In the second level, which will be developed in the following two programs, compete only the top 30 children ranked in The Castings. This time, There are 16 children who go to the last phase, 14 by public and jury verdict -seven in each program- and two through the concession of Golden Ticket unanimous of the judges.

Telecinco

The last stage of Idol Kids will occupy the last four deliveries, in which three semifinals and the grand final will be held. In each gala, classified children will join their voices to open the show with an original theme and unpublished composed by Carlos Jean.

There will be 36 contestants who have made it this far: the 20 that obtained a Golden Ticket in Los Castings, the two that obtained it in The Rankings and the 14 that qualified in that same stage. In each of the three semifinals a group of 12 children will perform, each one alone, but this time with specific lighting, costumes, choreography and other elements that will make them feel like stars in a great visual show.

In this stage, the jury comments on the performances and can issue three Golden Tickets, but it is the public who has the greatest responsibility when choosing the contestants on their way to the grand finale and the achievement of the award: a musical training valued at 5,000 euros.

In each semifinal, the public will choose three contestants and the jury will award a Golden Ticket, so that there will be four children classified in each gala, 12 in total for the grand final. They will be in this special gala when the children return to act and the public chooses the winner.

