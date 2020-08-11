‘The paper house’: The images that reveal the secret of season 5 hidden in Copenhagen

The Professor’s band has successfully completed its mission in Copenhagen (Denmark). Several of the protagonists of the fifth and final season of Netflix fiction traveled to the Danish capital to record sequences in which, as flashbacks, we could see again Pedro Alonso (Berlin) as the mastermind of the plan that ended all the boys in the red jumpsuit inside the Bank of Spain. For a few days we have been able to see the director Jesús Colmenar supervising the sequences starring the charismatic Berlin, Bogota (Hovik Keuchkerian), Marsella (Luka Peros), Tatiana (Diana Gómez) and the character played by Patrick Created, one of the additions of the fifth installment.

The Nyhavn Canal and Frederiksborg Castle are some of the Danish locations where the Vancouver Media production has recorded sequences that hid a secret under its waters. A briefcase that Bogotá was in charge of rescuing and that could contain a plan b to get the boys in Dalí’s mask out of the quagmire they were in at the end of the fourth installment.

Tatiana, the woman from Berlin, was in charge of receiving him aboard a boat in which Patrick Criado was, whose character, in view of these images, is also part of La Resistencia.

And while his boys rescued a briefcase whose content may be key in the new chapters, the character played by Pedro Alonso who, despite dying at the end of the second season, is still very much alive in the series’ plots, supervised the operation from the pier with the director.

After the work was done, the team of Netflix’s most-watched foreign-language series celebrated the end of filming in Denmark without being able to hide from fan cameras. Later, the fiction will continue to shoot the new chapters in locations in Portugal and Spain.

What we will see in the fifth season

The last chapter of fiction, entitled Plan Paris, ended with the band clamoring for justice for Nairobi and with The Professor on the ropes. “Checkmate you son of a s …”said Inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) while pointing at El Professor (Álvaro Morte), whom she manages to follow to his lair. Disarmed and defeated, it will be necessary to see if the brains of the gang can get out of trouble and complete the robbery successfully. “Adrenaline is within the DNA of The paper house. Every thirty seconds things happen that interrupt the characters, a twist in the action “, warns Álex Pina.

Meanwhile, the characters played by Úrsula Corberó (Such), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Jaime Llorente (Denver), the rescued Itzíar Ituño (Lisboa), Miguel Herran (River) or Darko Peric (Helsinki) among others, they have it increasingly difficult to get out alive and with the gold of the Bank of Spain. The finale of Netflix’s most watched non-English-speaking series is just around the corner and millions of viewers around the world are preparing for a final battle that will also be part of Miguel Angel Silvestre, another of the signings of the new season of which it is not yet known which side he will belong to.

