‘The Paper House’ records its fifth season in Copenhagen. First images of Patrick Criado in the series

The Professor had already warned him: the gang is already underway to complete the robbery of the Bank of Spain. The fifth season of The paper house He has started recording his last batch of chapters and the cameras have moved to Copenhagen (Denmark). Nyhavn’s channel has been the scene of a sequence starring Pedro Alonso, the charismatic Berlin, and Patrick Criado, one of the new season’s signings.

Following the security measures imposed by the coronavirus, and under the watchful eye of Jesús Colmenar, director of the Netflix series, the couple of actors filmed in one of the enclaves in central Copenhagen. Taking into account that the character from Berlin died in the second season at the end of the robbery at The Coin and Stamp Factory, the sequence is part of a flashback of the preparation of the coup that has the rest of the gang within the Bank of Spain, and the character of Patrick Criado will be part of it.

Although little is known about the surprises that the last ten chapters of the series created by Álex Pina will bring, he has confessed in an interview with THAT ONE that fans of the series have a good final fire in store: “We are moving from a chess game, a mere intellectual strategy, to a war strategy: attack and containment. ANDThe professor and company are now pushed into irreversible situations, into a savage war. It is the most epic part of the entire series“, has said about the consequences of the death of Nairobi (Alba Flores) at the hands of Gandía (José Manuel Poga). “The adrenaline mixed with feelings derived from absolutely complex, magnetic and unpredictable characters will continue until the end of the Bank of Spain robbery “, has warned.

We do not know if those interpreted by Michelangelo Silvestre and Patrick Created, the series reinforcements for its fifth and final stage.

In addition, Pina anticipates that the character of Manila (Belén Cuesta), Denver’s childhood friend, will also play an important role in the end of the series.

What the fifth season holds

The last chapter of fiction, titled Paris PlanIt ended with the band crying out for justice for Nairobi and The Professor on the ropes. “Checkmate, son of p …”, said the inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) while targeting the Professor (Álvaro Morte), who manages to continue to his lair. Disarmed and defeated, it will be necessary to see if the brain of the gang this time has another plan b to get out of trouble and successfully complete the robbery. “Adrenaline is inside the DNA of The paper house. Every thirty seconds things happen that interrupt the characters, a turn in the action “, warns Álex Pina.

Meanwhile, the characters played by Úrsula Corberó (Such), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Jaime Llorente (Denver), the rescued Itzíar Ituño (Lisboa), Miguel Herran (River) or Darko Peric (Helsinki) among others, they have it increasingly difficult to get out alive and with the gold of the Bank of Spain. The end of Netflix’s most watched non-English speaking series is just around the corner and millions of viewers from around the world are preparing to live the final battle.

The fourth season of La casa de papel, which premiered in April 2020, was watched by 65 million accounts in the first four weeks of its release, that is, one million more than Tiger King, which was released a month earlier, and only two million less than Stranger Things 3, which debuted in the summer of 2019.

