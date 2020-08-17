‘The paper house 5’: the secrets of the filming of the end of season 5

The Professor’s band has successfully completed its mission in Copenhagen, Denmark. Several of the protagonists of season 5 of La casa de papel traveled to the Danish capital to record sequences in which, as flashbacks, we could see Berlin (Pedro Alonso) again as the charismatic mastermind of the plan that ended with all the boys in the red jumpsuit inside the Bank of Spain.

For a few days we have been able to see the director Jesús Colmenar supervising the sequences starring Berlin, as well as Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian), Marseille (Luka Peros), Tatiana (Diana Gómez) and the character played by Patrick Criado, one of the incorporations of this definitive delivery and whose character is unknown.

Frederiksborg Castle is one of the Danish locations where Vancouver Media production has recorded various sequences. The other is the Nyhavn Canal, which hides a secret under its waters. It is a briefcase, which Bogotá was in charge of rescuing and which could contain a plan ‘b’ to get the boys from the Dalí mask out of the quagmire they were in at the end of the previous round.

AU / SplashNews.com

An end to match

Álex Rodrigo, director of The Paper House, has granted an interview to Heraldo de Aragón to talk about this final season with which he will close an important professional stage. “For those of us who work on it, having done a series that ended up winning an Emmy is a milestone that we probably won’t repeat.“, the director begins by explaining.

“With the fifth season a cycle closes, in addition, that has occupied me many months, and I am going to miss what I experienced with my colleagues. The experience of working on a series is very immersive: on the one hand, it is a vacuum cleaner of incredible energy and, on the other hand, it is very generous in the emotional field, for the relationships it makes.s“

AU / SplashNews.com

New signings

The last chapter of the fiction ended with the band clamoring for justice for Nairobi (Alba Flores) and with The Professor (Álvaro Morte) against the ropes. “Checkmate, you son of a bitch!” Inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) said as she pointed at him after following him to his lair. “Adrenaline is within the DNA of The Paper House. Every 30 seconds things happen that interrupt the characters, a twist in the action”Warns Álex Pina, its creator.

Meanwhile, those who are missing in these sequences, such as Tokio (Úrsula Corberó), Palermo, (Rodrigo de la Serna) Denver (Jaime Lorente or Lisbon (Itzíar Ituño) among others, have it increasingly difficult to get out alive and with the gold thence.

The end of the most watched non-English-speaking series on Netflix is ​​about to fall and millions of viewers are preparing for a final battle in which Miguel Ángel Silvestre will also be part, another of the signings of which it is not yet known which side belong to.

