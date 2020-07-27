‘The pact’ that changes Nicolas Cage’s life

Will Gerard (Nicolas cage) is a teacher happily married to Laura (January Jones), a music of great talent. They lead a pleasant and calm life, until a horrible night in which Laura is the victim of a brutal sexual assault.

As Will nervously waits in the hospital for an update on Laura’s condition, a well-dressed guy (Guy Pearce) turns to him and offers to do justice on the fly and save the couple the ordeal of having to go through an emotionally painful judicial process. When forced to have to make a decision in the moment, in his altered state of mind, he accepts the proposal, and finds himself in a clandestine justice organization, leading to increasingly frightening and dangerous consequences.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Cage’s first time with Donaldson

The pact, directed by Roger Donaldson, is an action thriller that in the first few bars of the film manages to catch the viewer. This movie was one of four that Nicolas cage premiered in 2011, but the first time he had the opportunity to work under the Australian director.

The feature film did not bring very good reviews to Nicolas cage, since for this leading role he was nominated for Razzie in the Worst Actor category, a dubious honor award he won that year Adam Sandler by character in Father riot (2012).

Seeking Justice. EE.UU., 2011. Acción. 104 min. Dir.: Roger Donaldson. Int.: Nicolas Cage, Guy Pearce, January Jones, Jennifer Carpenter, Harold Perrineau, Xander Berkeley, Irone Singleton, Jason Davis.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.