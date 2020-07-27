The one that is coming: They destroy the set of the residents of Mirador

The entire Mirador de Montepinar building entered into an industrial warehouse. But the La que se avecina team ran out of contract and had to evict. And how was the scenery removed? Well destroying it unceremoniously As you can see in the images that Alberto Caballero, the creator of The one that is coming.

“Bye Montepinar. Now that you know that there will be a T13 we can teach you this without itching so much. I do not know if it has ever been seen, but that is how the life of a series ends (not from LQSA, because we moved … “, Caballero explained, always enthusiastic about telling what is happening behind the scenes.













It was recently reported that the fate of La que se avecina was in the air. On the one hand, Mediaset had no plans to broadcast season 12 yet because, furthermore, they preferred Amazon Prime Video to premiere the episodes instead of broadcasting them first in Telecinco primetime. On the other, the rent was running out and they had to make a decision about the future of the series. The final ending?

Luckily, the best of forecasts was fulfilled. Alberto Caballero had warned that, if possible, he wanted to continue with La que avecina although this would mean going ahead with some changes. And, when he received the green light from Mediaset to write and shoot a season 13, he had a clear direction: the neighbors will have to move to another neighborhood. This means that there may be some marches and there will also be new additions.







Alberto Caballero plans to continue with the series but placing the neighbors in another neighborhood and introducing new





The objective is to reset the frames a little and give it new energy after being on the air since 2007. Time will tell who returns and who does not, but at the moment the public may be a little in shock with the demolition of Mirador de Montepinar, images that are not seen every day.









Gentleman will also be busy. In addition to preparing new episodes for LQSA, who finished shooting season 12 just before shredding the sets, will also need to prepare a third season of The village, the Mediaset comedy that has already premiered two seasons on Amazon Prime Video and which also aired the first open, and is currently the best new fiction premiere of 2020.







Season 12 is currently only viewable on Amazon Prime Video and renewal is confirmed











