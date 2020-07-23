‘The one that is coming’ renews. Alberto Caballero confirms that there will be season 13

Good news for fans of the Contubernio series. Alberto Caballero has revealed the future of The one that is coming and The villageAnd the news couldn’t be better because the two of them go on vacation with the renovation in their pocket.

“It fills us with pride and satisfaction to confirm that there will be T3 of The village and T13 of LQSA, in a new building, with our historical figures and some new neighbors “, has written the creator of fiction, a story that has been widely celebrated by fans of comedy who will have back to the cast led by José Luis Gil, Fernando Tejero, Pablo Chiapella, Loles León, Eva Isanta or Nathalie Seseña, among others, and have already begun to speculate with the names of the new neighbors asking for the return of Malena Alterio or Emma Ozores.

At the moment the two series are going on vacation with their homework done and it will be in 2021 when the cameras turn on again to address the new seasons of the two productions.

Goodbye to the old community

In June the sets on which the series was recorded were dismantled with the question of whether the abandonment of Mirador de Montepinar would imply the end of the series. Mediaset decided to give an answer while the neighbors said goodbye in the hope that it was not a goodbye but a ‘see you later’. So, when in doubt, they had recorded two alternative endings for season 12, one in case the series renewed, and another in case it was the definitive finishing touch to more than a decade at the top.

The first half of the twelfth season premiered on May 29 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and before his pass on Telecinco, thanks to a Mediaset agreement to premiere his fictions first on the streaming service. The second, which has just finished filming, will come later and in it we can see the expected crossover between LQSA and The village with characters like Enrique Pastor, Fermín, Coque and Antonio Recio visiting Peñafría.

