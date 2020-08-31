The new series of HBO Spain in September 2020

The time has come: at last, HOMELAND comes to HBO Spain. After passing through the San Sebastián International Film Festival, the adaptation created by Aitor Gabilondo of the homonymous novel by Fernando Aramburu will be released on Sunday September 27 with a first broadcast of two chapters, which will be followed by a weekly broadcast of a chapter, until completing the eight that make up the complete series.
It will not be the only Spanish premiere of the year in a month in which the new Luca also arrives. These are all the HBO premieres in September.
‘Stage 0’ (September 13)
The best contemporary Spanish theater comes to the screen as an exciting new form of audiovisual fiction. Six prestigious, varied and successful works enriched with the talents of a group of world-class filmmakers.
An anthology devised by actresses (and now also producers
executives) Bárbara Lennie and Irene Escolar who collect six of the
most influential texts in modern dramaturgy to make the leap to images and reach a much wider audience than the theater circuit.
‘The third day’ (September 14)
The story told in the first three episodes, “Summer”, stars Jude Law (HBO’s “The New Pope”) as Sam, a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he is with a group of islanders dedicated to preserving their traditions at any cost. “Winter” is the story that takes place in the last three episodes and stars Naomie Harris (nominated for an Oscar for “Moonlight”) as Helen, a strong-willed foreigner who comes to the island looking for answers, but whose arrival precipitates a frantic battle to decide your fate.
‘We are who we are’ (September 15 ‘
Luca Guadagnino’s first series explores friendship, first love, and identity through two teenagers living on a US military base in Italy. Written by Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri alongside Guadagnino himself, the series immerses audiences in the euphoria and anguish of being a teenager. “The story could happen anywhere in the world, but it happens in this small portion of America in Italy”, Assure those responsible.
‘Homeland’ (September 27)
The day ETA announces the abandonment of arms, Bittori goes to the cemetery to tell the grave of her husband, Txato, murdered by the terrorists, that she has decided to return to the town where they lived all their lives. No matter how sneaky, Bittori’s presence alters the false tranquility of the town, especially that of her neighbor Miren, a once close friend and mother of Joxe Mari, an imprisoned terrorist and suspected of Bittori’s worst fears.
With their hidden tears and unwavering convictions, with their wounds and their bravery, the incandescent story of their lives before and after the crater that was the murder of Txato, speaks to us of the impossibility of forgetting and of the need for forgiveness in a community broken by political fanaticism for more than 30 years. The first great Spanish HBO series arrives.
