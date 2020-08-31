The new series of HBO Spain in September 2020

The time has come: at last, HOMELAND comes to HBO Spain. After passing through the San Sebastián International Film Festival, the adaptation created by Aitor Gabilondo of the homonymous novel by Fernando Aramburu will be released on Sunday September 27 with a first broadcast of two chapters, which will be followed by a weekly broadcast of a chapter, until completing the eight that make up the complete series.

It will not be the only Spanish premiere of the year in a month in which the new Luca also arrives. These are all the HBO premieres in September.