The new ‘Physics or Chemistry’ miniseries is already underway at Atresmedia

Physics or chemistry is already officially in the pre-production phase. Atresmedia has reported that the miniseries that will serve as a sequel to their adolescent phenomenon aired between 2008 and 2011 and that had a total of 77 episodes is underway. FoQ: The reunion will be two new episodes where the old students of the Zurbarán institute will meet to remember the old days.





The argument

Atresmedia sells the miniseries as “a special event” that unites old colleagues again: “They have all changed over time, some more than others, as their teachers tell them, although some of them seem to have trouble remembering who they were ”. It is clear, then, that the old professors will have their presence.









”Or maybe what one of them wants to forget is that, in fact, for all these years he has been keeping a secret.. A secret that cost him a friendship of this group of friends. A reunion is the ideal setting to remember your best moments, iron out rough edges and confess what was never said. Because it is already known that at thirty the decisions that are made are forever ”. At the moment, they prefer not to advance specific details of the plot, so it seems.





Who is behind?

Behind the scenes, the team consists of Monste García, Sonia Martínez, David Troncoso and Candela Izquierdo as executive producers and Lucía Alonso-Allende as executive co-producer. In front of the script is Carlos García Miranda (The Internship, The Protected) while Juanma Pachón is the director of the series. QWho is not involved is Carlos Montero, the creator, which is currently in its best professional moment with international success as Elite, which he created with Darío Madrona.





It will not be broadcast open

This FoQ: The reunion will be part of Atresplayer Premium. Unlike other projects that premiere on the Atresmedia content platform but are scheduled to be broadcast openly on Antena 3, such as

The fence

that has not yet had its place on the Antena 3 grid, the sequel to Physics or chemistry is intended as exclusive Atresplayer content to attract notoriety to the platform.

It cannot be said that there was no content of its own. In addition to previewing bets like The knot, Lies The The fence, in March began to issue

Poison by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, which was developed as a project to be broadcast only on the platform. The return of Paco’s menHowever, it is not ruled out that it will be premiered in Atresplayer but Atresmedia considers it as a project to be broadcast outdoors, so it will surely end up going through Antena 3 programming.









PHYSICAL OR CHEMICAL SERIES (.)



Now it only remains that, in the same way that the corporation was gradually filtering the identity of the actors who returned to

Paco’s men

, announce yourself officially which Zurbarán students will return for the revival. Among them, Úrsula Corberó, Maxi Iglesias, Javier Calvo, Adam Jezierski, Andrea Duro and Angy Fernández stand out.







It remains to know the old students who will return











