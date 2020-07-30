The new Netflix series that premiere in August

We review the premieres and news that Netflix has prepared for August, in which series closings and a lot of comedy stand out. The first two seasons of the series High seas They were very successful on the streaming platform. Even before the second season premiere, the producers had confirmed that the series would have a third and fourth season on Netflix.

On August 7 the new chapters arrive on Netflix. In this third season we will see Eva and Carolina trying to solve a new mystery. This time they will be on board a ship that is heading from Buenos Aires to Mexico when they discover that there is an English spy who is investigating a passenger who has a powerful virus in her possession.

Lucifer’s return

Another series that is still alive thanks to Netflix, where a new youth is living. Season 21 arrives on August 21 Lucifer, where his twin brother Miguel will be in charge of turning the whole world that we have known until now upside down.

This is the complete list of series that arrive on Netflix in August:

August 4

Sam Jay: 3 in the morning, season 1

6 August

The Seven Deadly Sins, season 4

The Rainseason 3

7 August

High seas, season 3

Sunset: the golden mile, season 7

The New Mono Legends, season 2

Word party: songs, season 1

Nailed it México, season 2

To sing! Germany, season 1

Selling Sunsetseason 3

10 August

The Big Show Show, special episode

August 14

The theft of the century, season 1

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, season 1

3%, season 4

Glow Up, season 2

Teenage Bounty Hunters, season 1

August 20

Biohackers, season 1

August 21

Lucifer, season 5 Part 1

August 25

Cleptomaniacs, season 2

27 August

Aggretsukoseason 3

August 28

Cobra Kai, seasons 1 and 2

