The new Netflix movies premiering in August: romantic, teen and action

‘The Nun’ (August 4)

One of the most successful horror films of recent times and the one in the Warren Universe, but not the best. Not much less.

When a young nun commits suicide in a cloistered abbey in Romania, a priest expert in demonic possessions and a novice about to take their vows, they are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they discover the profane secret of the order. Risking not only their own lives but their faith and even their souls, they face an evil force in the form of a demonic nun, in an abbey that becomes a battleground of horror between the living and the damned …. Spin -off from the 2016 horror movie ‘The Conjuring 2’.