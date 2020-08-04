The new Netflix movies premiering in August: romantic, teen and action

We review the premieres and news that Netflix has prepared for August, in which several horror titles and movies for all audiences stand out. If you have already read our special about the new Netflix series in August, now it is time to review the films that will be part of the catalog this month.
‘Bumblebee’ (2 August)
Trying to escape, in 1987, Bumblebee find refuge in a junkyard in a small town on the California coast. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), about to turn 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, damaged during a battle and decomposed. When Charlie revives her, she quickly learns that this is not a normal yellow<2FEMININE>Wagen. Spin off of the successful Transformers saga by Michael Bay.
‘Slender Man’ (August 3)
“The palest man. The darkest suit. Bigger than the tallest giant. Be afraid of this man: Slender Man as he can do what no one can. ” These are some of the features that internet users gave to the fictional horror character Slender Man. Now the creature reaches the big screen with this horror film, which is born from one of the most popular urban legends on the web, based on a compilation of images on the Something Awful forum and, today, belongs to the culture “creepypasta”.
‘The Nun’ (August 4)
One of the most successful horror films of recent times and the one in the Warren Universe, but not the best. Not much less.
When a young nun commits suicide in a cloistered abbey in Romania, a priest expert in demonic possessions and a novice about to take their vows, they are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they discover the profane secret of the order. Risking not only their own lives but their faith and even their souls, they face an evil force in the form of a demonic nun, in an abbey that becomes a battleground of horror between the living and the damned …. Spin -off from the 2016 horror movie ‘The Conjuring 2’.
‘The Malibu Watchers: The New Wave’ (August 4)
The sequel to The Malibu Watchers, The new wave, directed by Savage Steve Holland, is one of the novelties that joins the film catalog of the platform. This time, the protagonists enroll in the new edition of the Beachmaster, the competition that will allow them become the new Malibu beach watchers.
‘Work It: To the rhythm of dreams’ (August 7)
Quinn Ackerman is a girl who has always dreamed of joining the high school dance team. However, she is rejected because she basically doesn’t know how to dance. For this reason, she decides to gather. a group of misfits dancers to form their own band and take the precious prize of the dance competition.
