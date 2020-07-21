The new MacGyver, with suicidal tendencies because of the creator of the series

The creator of the new versions of MacGyver and Magnum, Peter Lenkov was fired this July from both series for his toxicity in the workplace. One of those suffering from Lenkov’s alleged misconduct was the actor Lucas Till, who plays the new MacGyver released in 2016. In an interview for Vanity Fair He has acknowledged that his former boss had had suicidal tendencies during the first season.

"I was suicidal in my first year in the series because of the way it made me feel. But the way people around me treated… that's where I said stop it. ", He explained about Lenkov, who served as executive producer of the reboots of both series and, in addition, he was also the showrunner (that is, he was on the creative path and day-to-day work).















“There was always something about my appearance that he did not like, for example when he was in a hospital gown … He said my legs were “fucking horrible” and I couldn’t show them again”, Tells about one of the anecdotes. For the record, he still finds a sense of humor, but Lenkov often went straight to the weak point of the people he worked with.

Till also remembers the time he yelled at the director of an episode because he wasn’t wearing his shirt on properly and looked like “a fucking kid.” It felt bad because he had tried to maintain the “man weight” but was unable “Because of stress, lack of time to train and unpredictable times to feed properly”.

In the same report, Lenkov also gave his opinion through his spokesman, who said it was "100% false and untrue" and who had supported him from the beginning. CBS Television Studios, however, severed the contract he had with Lenkov by conducting investigations into the workplace he offered the team and the cast of his series.









Lenkov was one of the pillars of the CBS channel, since both series were broadcast there, although they had to do without their services. In MacGyver He was replaced by Monica Macer, who until then was executive producer of the series, for the fifth season, and in Magnum lo hizo Eric Guggenheim, also an executive producer, and who will be responsible for pushing the project forward in the third season.







