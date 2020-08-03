The new edition of ‘Shark Week’ reaches the Discovery Channel

It is the most anticipated moment of the summer. An unmissable date. An adrenaline rush. It arrives. Shark Week returns to the Discovery Channel, a full week of special programs, series and documentaries with a great protagonist: the shark. Because there is still so much you don’t know, a daily premiere title, guest stars and a wide offer of shark programming awaits you from Sunday 9 to Sunday 16 August to celebrate the return of Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’.

‘Shark Week’ returns. The longest-awaited and longest-running global television event of the season returns with new releases about sharks to delight fans of the sharks. A special schedule to dive for a full week on the Discovery Channel between August 9-16. Every night for 7 consecutive days, a new premiere title with the sharks as great protagonists that will be accompanied by some of the best programs and documentaries on sharks on Discovery.

In addition, the Discovery Channel completes its underwater programming with the daily broadcast, at 8.15 pm, of the last season of the emblematic program ‘Aquariums XXL’. Wayde King and Brett Raymer, the creators of the most spectacular aquariums, say goodbye in style with a new batch of incredible custom creations for their VIP clients.

6 celebrities with sharks

The American swimmer and Olympic medalist Michael Phelps already dared to measure his speed underwater with that reached by one of these intimidating specimens. The last surviving Bear Grylls also plunged into hungry shark infested waters surrounded by kilos of fish for one of the most shocking experiences of his life. In this edition of ‘Shark Week’, five comic actors and a world famous illusionist have accepted the challenge launched by Discovery to live the wildest adventure of their lives.

Discovery comedian and new face actor Rob Riggle (‘Saturday Night Live’) has invited several famous friends with no previous experience swimming with sharks or a great adventurous spirit like Anthony Anderson (‘Blackish’), Joel McHale (‘Community’) , Damon Wayans Jr (‘Scary Movie’) and Adam Devine (‘Giving the note’) to meet this challenge and dive among sharks in a special program that will kick off the 2020 edition of Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’ on Sunday, August 9. In another of the premiere specials, the illusionist Andrew Mayne will carry out a risky number to try to create a suit capable of dodging the sharp senses of a great white shark and allowing him to dive with one of these specimens without attracting his attention .

All premieres of the week

SHARK TRIP: EAT, HUNT, DEVORA (SUNDAY 9, AT 10PM)

After experiencing the adrenaline rush of swimming with sharks in previous editions of this event, actor Rob Riggle will embark on a fun and dangerous adventure between sharks and

He will be accompanied by colleagues by profession such as Anthony Anderson, Joel McHale, Damon Wayans Jr and Adam Devine. After living the experience in first person, Riggle does not hesitate to challenge this group of comedians who have not hesitated to pack their bags to live one of the most incredible experiences of their life. Led by Riggle himself, they will go on an epic adventure surrounded by these magnificent creatures of the oceans. Will they all get out of the trip safe and sound?

‘RETURN TO THE ISLAND OF SHARKS’ (MONDAY 10, 22H)

With the help of scientist Craig O’Connell, ‘Return to Shark Island’ investigates the current shark crisis that threatens this former paradise island and sets out to answer critical questions: Have the islanders’ worst fears come true? ? Is this so-called “spike” of shark attacks now the new normal? Why have bull sharks, rarely seen before 2011 on the island’s populated west coast, apparently become the home and hunting ground for these creatures? Why, despite all the measures taken by the authorities, do people continue to die and, crucially, what can be done about it?

‘DEFENSE AGAINST SHARKS’ (TUESDAY 11, 22H)

White sharks are infiltrating the waters of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and it is that only 150 white sharks were detected on the coast in the past, which meant that, for the first time in 80 years, a terrifying attack of White shark. In this special, expert marine biologist Greg Skomal and renowned photographer Andy Casagrande will team up with Kina Scollay in New Zealand to test an exciting and cutting-edge technology whose mission is to monitor and detect the presence of sharks. If all the tests go well, they hope to implant it in Cape Cod to make its waters safe for bathers again.

‘MAKO SHARK: PERFECT PREDATOR’ (WEDNESDAY 12, 10PM)

One of the most exciting missions of ‘Shark Week’ in recent years has been the search for Granders, the biggest makos in the world. Experienced shark experts Joe Romeiro and Keith Poe, two faces known to fans of ‘Shark Week’, investigate this matter again and will show us new images captured on the California coast where a strange behavior of the Mako can be seen .

‘THE WIZARD OF SHARKS’ (THURSDAY 13, 22H)

Illusionist Andrew Mayne will try to create the ‘shark costume’ that overcomes the senses of a great white shark and is invisible to one of the most perfect predators in the world. Joining him will be underwater cameraman Andy Casagrande and doctor Neil Hammerschlag to discover the predation power of these sharks in order to test the suit in Australian waters in front of one of these sharks.

Brina Bunt

‘SHARK WEEK IMMERSION’ (VIERNES 14, 22H)

A new installment of the ‘SharkWeek Immersion’ program presented by Burnie Burns arrives, where they have spent years making videos that test the premises of video games to see if the mechanics that force physics can be recreated in real life. But now, for the first time this format broadens horizons in a Shark Week special, where together with an engineer and an expert

manufacturer, they will subject two people from the team to a series of experiments in which they must dive into the deep sea with some of the largest sharks on the planet

‘TIGER SHARK KING’ (SÁBADO 15, 22H)

During an expedition through the Caribbean Sea, a professional underwater camera manages to capture images of a tiger shark more than 4 meters long being attacked by a great beast that he could not distinguish or identify while capturing the scene on video. Everything indicates that it could be an unknown species of mega-shark or even a rare species of cannibal tiger shark. Dr. Austin Gallagher sets out to analyze these images and find out what creature is behind this attack in this special program.

.

‘THE AQUARIUM’ (DOMINGO 16, 22H)

The finishing touch to this program will come from ‘The Aquarium’, a new series in which viewers will see for the first time one of the largest aquariums in the world: the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. In it, they will be able to see first-hand the daily work carried out by the biologists, researchers and trainers of the center while they interact with otters and sea lions, African penguins in danger of extinction, huge whale sharks and many more species. In this way, all Discovery Channel viewers will see that the ‘Georgia Aquarium’ is more than a place for people to come to see fish, it is a world leader center in species conservation.

