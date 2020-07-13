The Netflix model, less and less compatible with having veteran series

Watching a series for a decade is not a real possibility for clients of Netflix. Nor is it hooked on a comedy and spending more than 200 episodes laughing as it was done with The office , Friends The The big bang theory , at least it is not with the original productions. As confirmed by the platform in June and July, the priority is to offer new content and close the current one before it gets any longer. Dead to me how The Kominsky method , Ozark , The chilling adventures of Sabrina and Lucifer they are about to say goodbye with their last seasons. None of these will have produced more than four seasons under the Netflix umbrella, a dynamic that has become common for the platform. The important thing is not to have veteran series but to do many different ones.









In the case of Dead to me and The Kominsky method , the writers say they are delighted with the commission to close the story with the third season. Ozark , who last year won the Emmy for directing and the best supporting actress for Julia Garner, has renewed for a fourth and final. At this point she will say goodbye Sabrina in late 2020. And Lucifer , which in the end will have a sixth and final season, is an exceptional case: it is not that she is a veteran more valued than the rest but that, as Netflix rescued her after having broadcast three seasons on FOX, she will only have produced three more seasons in the platform.





“Without new series every week, you have the feeling as a spectator that everything is very stopped”

“To Netflix I say affectionately the churrería: they put out series like churros, of more or less quality, although it seems to me that this matters very little to them,” explains Raquel Crisóstomo, PhD in Communication and Audiovisual. She believes that it is a business model fast-food which prioritizes filling the catalog with novelties: “If you don’t have new content every week, you have the feeling as a spectator that everything is very stopped: then there is an audiovisual boredom syndrome.” This model is essentially based on novelty, offering fast and constant original content, it is even noticeable on the menu: “You just have to look at how everything is built: the importance is novelty.”









The reasons for the short duration of the series seem to go on two sides. For one, the series increase costs from the third season. On the other, according to the American media, Netflix considers that the viewer does not value long seasons. In addition, producing more than three or four seasons of a series is of no use to them in attracting new subscribers, the main objective of the company. What does work is having news, which does attract new customers (and they already have 182.8 million). “Netflix is ​​not in the world of television as we knew it. They are in the business of attracting new eyes and keeping them subscribed ”, asked journalist Chris Ryan and screenwriter Andy Greenwalt in the prestigious podcast The Watch .

They argue, in fact, that the creators of Hollywood already have assumed the relationship they will have with the company. If they receive the green light for their project, they will have absolute freedom to do what they want. However, even if it works, after three or four seasons they will lower the blind and they will have to think about what other series they can sell them. This business philosophy allows attracting talent that perhaps would not be signed by a series of knowing that they would have to be linked for many seasons. But that does not mean that all the writers think that it is fortunate to have works with a near expiration date. Screenwriter Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of Sabrina , has regretted that the fifth season does not end up being a reality: he, for example, has 76 written episodes of Riverdale on the channel The CW (and it continues to add) and, on the other hand, on Netflix it has had to settle for 36 episodes in total for the teenage witch.









“They are more interested in having titles than in having seasons”, is the perfect synthesis of The Watch , after these combos Recent ‘renewal and cancellation’ that receive series that the media interpreted as successful. In this sense, the ideal success for Netflix is ​​the German Dark : Three short and well-planned seasons, of a genre that sparks cultural conversation, cheaper than a series with a Marvel actor and that, once fired, you always have it more in the catalog.







