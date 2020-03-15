‘The Neighborhood’ Won’t Tape Season 2 Finale Over Coronavirus Concerns

When CBS TV Studios on Thursday evening shut down the vast majority of its drama sequence, it had one comedy sequence nonetheless in manufacturing, CBS‘ The Neighborhood, which had a few days left on its Season 2 finale. On the time, a choice was made to maintain the multi-camera comedy going till the Tuesday, Might 17 season finale taping, which was to be carried out with out an viewers to guard the general public.

However the scenario within the U.S. has been quick deteriorating, with the variety of new coronavirus instances skyrocketing day by day. By Friday, it grew to become clear that, with the present price of the virus’ unfold and the aggressiveness of the extremely contagious illness, solid and crew members on any sequence have been uncomfortable aggregating on units. Consequently, later that day, CBS TV Studios and the sequence producers determined to not proceed with the final two days of manufacturing on The Neighborhood.

Below the circumstances, the sitcom, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, isn’t anticipated to come back again when the outbreak subsides simply to tape the finale, and the episode will possible by no means be completed and aired. That isn’t nice information for followers because the finale was wrapping a multi-episode story arc.

Now in its second season, The Neighborhood is amongst CBS’ strongest comedy sequence. Created by Jim Reynolds,it serves as a Monday eight PM anchor and is absolutely anticipated to be renewed for a 3rd season.

