The movie from La 1: ‘My brother’s girlfriend’ (Rosamunde Pilcher)

The Saturday afternoon of La 1 begins with a new installment of Rosamunde Pilcher, the British franchise of ZDF It is characterized by telling stories so traditional that sometimes they become cloying. The movie My brother’s girlfriend He plays with a theme as old as it is current, almost a sainete in which a young man falls in love with his brother’s girlfriend. And to all this is added a gay scandal in the Premier.

Emma Boyle She has invested her small inheritance in an endearing business with her boyfriend, Henry, who delivers sandwiches in London. To make matters worse her happiness has become pregnant unexpectedly. But Henry doesn’t quite fit the news and overnight she disappears with the money that was left in the account, leaving Emma planted, ruined and pregnant. So the young woman seeks refuge in Cornwall, at Aunt Carolin’s house.

At her aunt’s physical therapy clinic, Emma meets an old friend, Marc Romney, who is a second division player and his dominant father is about to get him a lucrative contract to play in the Liverpool. Although the man does not know the real inconvenience for that contract to materialize, because You don’t know that your son is gay. Her boyfriend is the doctor of the club for which he plays, and the couple does not hesitate to make their relationship public. So Marc finds the perfect solution for everyone.

Marc proposes to Emma to pretend to be dating. It is a perfect solution, a mutually beneficial situation: on the one hand, no one would suspect Marc’s homosexuality, and on the other, Emma’s financial future would be guaranteed for years. Why not? Emma accepts the deal without realizing that such a lie can wreak havoc on her life to come.

A lie that turns against you

In fact, the consequences of the fiction they have created do not take long to notice, precisely on the day that Emma falls in love with the famous pianist Charles Miller. Nor could she imagine that any man on the face of the earth would interest her again after the grievance of her ex-boyfriend, Henry. And now she was in love. To make matters worse, it turns out that Charles and Marc are brothers. And when Emma is caught up in her lie, the tabloid press makes her advanced pregnancy public and the falsehood threatens to come out. Everyone, including Marc’s father, suspects that the young man is not really the father.

Emma does not want to tell the truth for fear that Marc’s father will find out about his son’s homosexuality. He is such a traditional man that he would not accept him and set his son apart forever. So that Emma debates in a conflict without solution: On the one hand, she wants to be a good friend, which ensures her a generous financial future; on the other hand there is the love of her life.

Anna Hausburg and Lena Lorenz

Berlin actress Anna Hausburg, whom we could see in La 1 in the movie Inga Lindström: The perfumes of love, has also participated in an episode of the saga Lena Lorenz, next to Patrizia Aulitzky. It was in 2018, in the penultimate installment of the series by midwife Lena Lorenza starring the Austrian actress, before she left the series. It has not yet been seen in Spain.

Rosamunde Pilcher: My brother’s girlfriend (My brother’s bride)

Germany, 2019. Director: Marco Serafini.

Performers: Anna Hausburg (The perfumes of love), Joscha Kiefer, Helmut Zierl, Manuel Mairhofer, Tommy Schlesser.

