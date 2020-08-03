The most overrated series of the moment

Schitt’s Creek It was the typical series that crossed my path every time I entered American websites. At first it was anecdotal but there was a moment when I realized one thing: the critics there had decided that she was very nice, that she was like family, that a certain cult had been gained among the seriefila community and that they had to make sure that it entered the Emmy nominations because it was a Canadian production that was broadcast in the United States on Pop TV, a tiny channel. It had to be his David against Goliath, which was the rest of the comedies.









Schitt’s Creek landed in 2015 as a modest lost comedy on cable television (and here on Movistar +). He recounted the Rose’s inability to adapt, a family that had been a multi-million dollar and had been ruined to the point of having to move to a seedy motel in the ugliest town in the country, a town that was the only thing that still belonged (and they had bought it as a joke because Schitt’s Creek It had seemed the most absurd name possible, since it sounds in English as “shit stream”).







The Rose are a millionaire family that is ruined and has to move to an ugly and classless town called ‘Schitt’s Creek’





The move worked in 2019. The Pop TV channel got down to business making sure there were commercials for Schitt’s Creek on the main websites of the television industry. Journalists did not hesitate to interview the talent, especially Catherine O’Hara (Home alone) y Eugene Levy (American Pie), two veteran and well-known actors, giving them the necessary media exposure. And the fans, who were increasing each season because the reruns were a phenomenon on Netflix, made noise and shared the material.

The result was four nominations in 2019, including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Comedy Series. It was not bad for a series with a derisory budget and that in the first seasons had been completely ignored. But this 2020 has achieved what seemed impossible in 2015 with the final season: a total of 15 nominations, including best comedy, two screenplay mentions, and the top four actors in all four comedy performance categories.









Catherine O’Hara is screwy but fun, you have to admit it. (CBC)



And, after seeing this passion from Emmys voters, I can’t help but drop a question that could be branded as hater: Hasn’t the Schitt’s Creek joke gotten very far? Because being a tiny series of dimension but that arouses sympathy is one thing and the other is that it rubs shoulders with works like The Kominsky method,

Dead to me

or that genius called

Insecure

, which has finally entered the final pool with season four (yes, black people had to take to the streets to defend the #BlackLivesMatters so that voters would finally check it out).

It cannot be said that this creation of Dan and Eugene Levy, father and son who in the series are father and son, is not sympathetic. After a few more episodes focused more on the pathos and fumes of the Rose, all of them a parody of rich Beverly Hills, As their hearts softened with the people of Schitt’s Creek, their hearts also softened.. And the hysterical interpretations of Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, all of them screwed up, gave a multitude of memes on social networks (and yes, it must be admitted that they end up falling well and that O’Hara is hilarious) .









Eugene Levy, co-creator and protagonist. (CBC)



But, of course, it is one thing that it is nice and the other is that it is one of the best television comedies in a panorama as broad as the current one. In the same way that the adoration of the prizes for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Because she has very high production values ​​and thinks she is funny because the characters speak quickly and repeat words (how unbearable Amy Sherman-Palladino can be!), it is also an overshoot to put on a series because she is simply nice.

This allows Schitt’s Creek says goodbye through the big door at the prize level, of course, and you also have options to win important prizes. But also places it as one of the most overrated productions of these times. It is a simple comedy, with the first few seasons a little bit failed but they took rhythm, but their universe goes from simple.







US journalists have made sure he had exposure and was eligible for the Emmy













The characters have their evolution and this allows the audience to feel closer to them, but it is also accommodating, it quickly settled in the four points that worked (Annie Murphy and the movement of her hand, Catherine O’Hara’s wigs, the wardrobe absurd of the matriarch and also carried by Dan Levy), when she got emotional she always exceeded the amount of syrup (The last season is pornographic in this sense).

The scripts, in addition, had a complacent point. They looked like the ones in The big bang theory in the sense that they presented a situation in each episode, they took a couple of jokes out of it but they never developed it and took full advantage of it. In fact, they were often fired abruptly, either for lack of time or talent when writing a sitcom.

This relationship has garnered many fans among the gay community. (CBC)



American journalists can be happy: they have strained the team that they liked the best at the Emmy Awards and also with options, helping them to create the story that the final season should be dismissed with all the honors. But it also places Schitt’s Creek like that series that “is not that bad”, the overrated one. The one that more? Maybe yes, tied with others and here that everyone mention theirs. A boat will soon cross my mind Ozark and Mrs Maisel and for very different reasons.















She has the story to be fired with all the honors because her quality is too fair to compete against the big ones.











