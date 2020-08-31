The mission of Jamie Foxx and his team in ‘Shadow of the Kingdom’

To Ronald Fleury (Jamie foxx), a clever government special agent, is tasked with an important mission: organizing an elite team (Jennifer Garner, Chris Cooper and Jason Baterman) who must travel to Riyadh to capture the mastermind of a terrorist attack that cost the lives of several compatriots.

The team has one week to infiltrate and destroy a terrorist cell determined to wage “jihad” (Holy War) against the West. Fleury finds an unexpected ally: a local police captain (Ashraf Bahroum) who instructs him on the ins and outs of Saudi politics and helps him investigate the origin and motives of the terrible attack.

Peter Berg’s first action thriller

After the success obtained with the film and the series of Friday Night Lights, Peter berg took to the big screen The shadow of the kingdom, his first action thriller. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), this feature was nominated for an award in the category of Best Stuntmen.

The great protagonist of The shadow of the kingdom was Jamie foxx, but among the cast members also stands out, in a special way, the presence of Jason bateman. It was the first time for the New York actor under the command of Peter Berg, with whom he would repeat experience in Hancock (2008) and in the series Breakthrough (2015).

The Kingdom. USA, 2007. Thriller. 110 min. Dir .: Peter Berg. Int .: Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Chris Cooper, Jeremy Piven, Ashraf Barhom, Ali Suliman, Richard Jenkins, Kyle Chandler, Frances Fisher.

